Tired Of Waiting For Your Mangoes To Ripen? Pickle Them Instead

Not only does pickling create a delicious snack out of unripe mangoes, but it's also a great preservation method for enjoying the delightful fruit for longer. And while you can stop at the aforementioned simple pickling mixture, there are endless exciting seasoning variations to play with, too. For example, there's a sweet and spicy condiment known as mango achaar that's loaded with spices and often served alongside many South Asian rice dishes.

While achaar does not involve vinegar, the sourness of the mango is offset by the heat from the whole spices, such as chili powder, and you can apply this concept to pickling as well. Feel free to experiment with spices to find your preferred flavor profile, but know that you don't really need to add anything sour or more acidic besides the vinegar, as the unripe mango has that already taken care of.

You can slice your mangoes into long spears to mimic classic cucumber dill pickles or chop them into little cubes for more of a chunky, mango salsa-like texture. However you choose to slice or dice it, just make sure you always opt for unripe mangoes, aka the green kind. Their firm, crunchy texture is the advantage here, as ripe mangoes are too mushy to pickle and would also bring an overpowering sweetness.