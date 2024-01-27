No, You Shouldn't Try To Ripen Avocados With Rice

There's a hack going around the internet that claims putting avocados in rice (or flour) will help them ripen. The idea behind this is two-fold, depending on who you ask. As explained by the distributor Avocados From Mexico, the thought is that the rice traps the ethylene gas that ripens the fruit. However, gas, like water, will always find a way out, and a pile of rice is permeable. Submerging your avocado in rice is like carrying water in a sieve.

The other idea at play here is that a handful of rice will absorb moisture — a trick known to anyone who has ever dropped their phone in water. The thing is, avocados are not phones, and it's not necessary. If you're ripening one in a hot, humid kitchen using plastic, there may very well be excess moisture, but the better trick is to ripen it in a paper bag. The bag will absorb any moisture that the fruit kicks off, and the bag will do a better job of trapping the ethylene than rice.

Like a hangover, there are plenty of hacks, tricks, and promises, but the only thing that really works is time. As Dominica Rice-Cisneros of California restaurant Bombera told Food & Wine, "Don't waste your flour or rice." The rice can become contaminated with bacteria from the avocado skin, and you shouldn't cook it after it spends three days cradling one, a spokesperson from the FDA told The Kitchn.