The Boxed Stuffing Upgrade You Already Have In Your Fridge

Even though you can make it any time, let's be real with each other for a second and recognize that stuffing is pretty much reserved for Thanksgiving. But, in turn, it's an absolutely essential side dish that no Thanksgiving feast is complete without.

However, making a classic stuffing from scratch rarely takes priority when you also have to handle a giant turkey, not to mention making more intensive sides such as green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and homemade pumpkin pie.

Thankfully, boxed stuffings are there to help, and they can be just as delicious as the from-scratch stuff so long as you avoid some common stuffing mistakes. One of the easiest to make is not putting some extra oomph in your boxed stuffing, with the butter boxed stuffings suggest adding being an easy ingredient to upgrade simply by browning it.