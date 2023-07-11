The Disturbing Reason McDonald's Once Had To Recall 1 Million McNuggets

There are probably many things you don't know about Mcdonald's chicken nuggets. Take, for instance, the unlikely connection between chicken nuggets and the Royal family. But this recall of 1 million nuggets was much more serious, putting the brand's reputation at stake. The news of foreign contamination did not bode well for Mcdonald's image, especially in Asia, where it was still trying to recover from an expired meat scandal in 2014. The switch to sourcing meat from Thailand was in response to this, but with the unfortunate recall of chicken nuggets, its popularity dived (especially in Japan).

The company rebounded in true Mcdonald's fashion and is now as popular as ever. In 2023, it's the leading fast-food brand in Japan, operating over 2,959 stores. Did careful re-branding lead to the trust of McNuggets again, or is it perhaps related to the public's memory and attachment to the convenience of fast food? There was a certain McDonald's french fries scandal that you may have forgotten about too. If you're wondering how this slipped your mind, perhaps ask yourself why these incidents are so easy to forget. It might be why you keep returning to the big M.