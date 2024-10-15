How Dry-Aged Fish Mimics The Meaty Flavor Of Steak

When it comes to dry aging fish yourself, you might want to visit a seafood market instead of than buying fish at the supermarket. Getting a high-quality product is more important than whether it's fresh or frozen, though. If you get a whole fish, you'll need to scale and gut it and then wash the flesh with saltwater. Next, dry the filets with paper towels, place the fish on a grate with a tray underneath to catch dripping fluids, and stick it in a refrigerator at about 35 degrees Fahrenheit to dry out for two or three days. This air-drying technique is a foolproof way to achieve restaurant-quality meat.

At this point, you can treat dry-aged fish like it's fresh: Use it for sushi or in raw dishes like crudo or poke, sear it in a pan with olive oil, or grill it over a flame. Like with fresh fish, be careful that you don't overcook it. Also, since dry-aged fish has such a concentrated flavor, it's best to keep the additional ingredients to a minimum. The same is true when choosing your side dishes. You don't want to outshine the fish, so stick to light-flavored foods, such as roasted vegetables (asparagus, green beans, carrots), grains, and salads. And, you can't go wrong with a bread side, such as crunchy garlic bread or buttery dinner rolls.