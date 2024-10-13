Completely Transform Iced Coffee With A Trip To The Blender

Has your daily iced coffee habit turned into a grind? Do you need to perk things up a bit? If you watched social media get whipped up into a frenzy over dalgona coffee but were turned off by the need to use instant granules, you can put a whole new spin on your favorite iced coffee simply by using your blender. Whether you prefer cold brew, traditional iced coffee, an iced latte or something completely different, turning it into something creamy and frothy is as simple as taking all of the ingredients and blending them up. Essentially what you're making is a frappe, a drink made with espresso or coffee, sugar, milk or water, and ice that is shaken, blended or beaten, creating a nice foam at the top.

The key is to start with a delicious batched coffee that's had the opportunity to sit and cool overnight. It's also best to make the coffee stronger than usual — if not double strength — since the coffee will dilute when it's blended with the ice. You can also use a bottled iced coffee concentrate.