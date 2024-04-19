The Tip Giada De Laurentiis Swears By For Delicious Iced Coffee

To make this coffee, you'll want to think about what type of chocolate you'll use. A simple square of milk chocolate could work, or, for something a bit less sweet, dark chocolate might be the way to go. You could also use white chocolate if you're a fan of this creamy, sugary confection. Giada De Laurentiis uses a small cube of chocolate, but you can always play around with adding a bit more or less to get the right balance of flavor in your drink.

The next thing to be aware of if you're going to make your iced coffee this way is that De Laurentiis melts her chocolate by placing it in a cup and pulling a shot of espresso over it. This not only liquifies it but also mixes it into the coffee. If you don't have an espresso machine, you can simply brew regular hot coffee and pour it over the chocolate to melt it. You may have to stir the mixture a little to ensure that the chocolate fully combines with the coffee.

Now, from here, De Laurentiis likes to add unsweetened almond milk. However, you can use any milk you like. Or, you can leave the milk out entirely and just add ice! The trick is so simple yet so versatile and easy to implement for a fast and yummy drink to sip on.