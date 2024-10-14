The Oldest Steakhouse In The US Is A New York Landmark

In a neighborhood of continuous change in Downtown Manhattan, there has been one constant. For over 150 years, the Old Homestead Steakhouse has been perched at the gateway to the Meatpacking District. For all that time, it has been ceaselessly delivering high-quality steaks to its customers, becoming not only the oldest continuously operating steakhouse in the United States but also one of the best in New York City.

Old Homestead serves as an unofficial landmark at the gateway of the once-seamy neighborhood, the Meatpacking District. The restaurant's life-size cow, Annabelle, stands two stories above the entrance on 14th Street and 9th Avenue, greeting visitors not only to the restaurant but also to what is now a trendy shopping and dining mecca.

A German family opened the restaurant as the Tidewater Trading Post in 1868 in the neighborhood that was once the home of 250 slaughterhouses (there are now five). Harry Sherry, who had worked in the steakhouse as a dishwasher, purchased it 70 years ago, and it is now owned by Sherry's grandsons, Greg and Mark Sherry. Once consisting of just a handful of tables and a bar, Old Homestead can now accommodate 225 people at one time.