The 14 Best Steakhouses In NYC, 2023 Edition
A night out for dinner and drinks is an exciting affair, and there are seemingly endless venues that specialize in a variety of cuisines. Steakhouses are one of the more popular options, with many offering exceptional types of meat that aren't readily available to cook at home.
New York City is recognized as one of the top cities in the world when it comes to its available cuisines. According to a Bott & Co research project in 2018, NYC was listed as having the most diverse local food in the entire world. The city boasts so many different types of restaurants, no one should be surprised it has excellent steakhouses.
This list looks at the top 14 best steakhouses in New York City, taking into consideration everything from the menu, prices, aesthetics, atmosphere, and more. With so many options available in the city, these locations must be on every foodie's list.
The Grill
The Grill is the restaurant for you if you're looking for an establishment that relishes fancy clothing and a lavish menu. The website immediately sets the stage for the restaurant's atmosphere, as well as the venue's strict dress code that does not allow shorts, hats, athletic wear, and other similar items. If you're looking for a venue to kick off an exciting and likely expensive night out on the town, then The Grill would be the right choice.
The menu features items for lunch and dinner, along with options for the bar. Cocktails and wine are also available. While The Grill is best known as a premier steakhouse, the menu also includes seafood. Items such as oysters, shrimp cocktail, tuna ravigote, and crayfish sausage are options for those that may not want steak during lunch. Lemon Pepper Chicken and Cajun Snapper are also available as entrées during lunch. Side dishes include items like cottage fries, rice pilaf, and dressed tomatoes.
But people come here for the steaks and The Grill House has plenty to offer. Filet Mignon, New Your Strip, Ribeye, and a Porterhouse cooked for two are on the menu. These items range from $82 to $250 for the Porterhouse. An Amish Ham Steak, Triple Lamb Chops, Guinea Hen Claiborne, Honey Mustard Duckling, Stuffed Veal Lion, and Larded Squab are also available for those who may not want to take on the steaks.
The Lambs Club
Located at 132 West 44th Street, The Lambs Club is another steakhouse that you'd consider "fancy." While this venue doesn't enforce a strict dress code, the aesthetic looks like a formal dining hall, and it attracts high-profile actors, politicians, performers, and more throughout New York City.
The Lambs Club features breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. There's also a special menu for individuals making a stop before heading to the theatre, which is an option uniquely available to this restaurant. It's described as an abbreviated menu served after dinner hours with items like snacks, appetizers, and a few entrées like roasted salmon, skirt steak, a fried chicken sandwich, and more.
The dinner menu contains much more than just steaks since options like seafood, salads, and poultry are available. These entrée options come with a variety of sides like French fries, bacon, potatoes, and white beans. The chop house at The Lambs Club is the main event. Five styles of steak are available: Filet Mignon, Wagyu Skirt, Dry-Aged New York Strip, Cote de Boeuf, and the Porterhouse. These meats start at 8 ounces and go up to 44 at the high end. The prices match those size increases, beginning at $50 and going up to $175.
Keens Steakhouse
Keens Steakhouse makes the conversation about top steakhouses in New York City a family affair. While others on this list could be considered flashier, Keens is a great location if you're looking to enjoy a quality dinner with your loved ones.
Keens Steakhouse has several types of steak on the menu. Starting at the 8 and 12-ounce prime filet mignon, the list also includes mutton chops, prime rib, double lamb chops, New York sirloin, T-bone, two options for those who love Porterhouse steaks, and the chateaubriand steak that serves two. These options begin at $55 and go up to $172.
There's also a robust raw bar for those looking to enjoy seafood. It offers everything from fresh oysters to lobster salad, little neck clams, and iced shrimp cocktail. The rest of the menu includes a variety of appetizers and side dishes to round out your meal. Located at 72 West 36th Street, Keens Steakhouse is a great option for a meal in New York City. It's an easy trip and an enjoyable menu, plus it doesn't require all the flare of some others on this list.
STK Downtown
STK is a popular chain of steakhouses located in multiple states throughout the country. New York City alone has two offerings, with one in Midtown and the other Downtown. STK Downtown is a popular venue, as it offers not only a robust dinner and drink experience, but the restaurant can also turn into a party atmosphere during the evening and weekends. STK Steakhouse's aesthetic leans into the NYC nightlife style, and it has a dress code that doesn't permit athletic attire. The Downtown location also features rotating tasting events and Ladies' Nights.
One intriguing aspect of the STK menu is how the steaks are separated into three categories — small, medium, and large. The small steaks are the filet, skirt, and ribeye which are 6, 8, and 8 ounces, respectively, and are on the low end of the cost scale. The medium steaks also include three filets, featuring an NY strip, a dry-aged Delmonico, and more. The steaks in the largest category are the standard Porterhouse and Tomahawk. There's also a Wagyu selection with the Australian Flat Iron, Japanese A5 Strip, and the Japanese A5 Filet. And if you're all about steak sauces, STK offers eight different options to add to your meal.
If you're bringing a date to STK, some options are made to order and can be eaten on-location or taken out on the town. The rest of the STK menu features seafood options, popular brunch items, and side dishes like mac and cheese.
Cote
Cote is an ideal place to go if you're looking for a fancy steakhouse for a date or celebration of any kind. The restaurant's mantra explains it all as a combination of steaks and cocktails that are meant to bring a smile to their customer's faces. Cote is another great venue for family outings. Even better, you can order your meals for delivery and enjoy them in the comfort of your own home.
Cote combines the stylings of Japanese and American steakhouses. The menu features items like Ban-Chan, kimchi stew, and other staples of Japanese cuisine mixed in with American favorites like the NY strip and hanger steak. There are 16 types of steaks available on the menu, from the 34-ounce Japanese wagyu ribeye all the way up to the 90-ounce ribeye steak. There's a horizontal tasting option that allows you to try all the ribeye options as well.
Cote features a full wine and cocktail menu, and the venue has unique takes on drink staples, including the Proper Martini, Cote Fashioned, and Friesling, along with others such as the Melody, One World, One Love, and many more. Plus, the waiters are trained to tell you which drink options go best with the steaks you've selected.
Old Homestead Steakhouse
Old Homestead is in the center of what has become a popular area for entertainment in New York City. It's such a staple in the community, as it is in the same location as when it first opened its doors in 1868. The dinner menu at Old Homestead Steakhouse is packed with a variety of steaks in different styles and cuts.
The Steaks & Chops portion of the menu includes several items that steak lovers will recognize, including the center cut sirloin, prime rib on the bone, 40-day dry-aged rib steak, and more. There are also options for those not interested in steak, such as the Colorado rack of lamb and the grilled herb-rubbed chicken. There are also several options for seafood, burgers, salad, and more. The diverse menu makes it a great place to bring family and friends, but it's also important to recognize that prices aren't listed, which usually points toward higher price points.
Old Homestead Steakhouse is a classic in the New York City restaurant industry. If you're a fan of great steaks and looking for a place to take in a bit of history, check out this location as soon as you get a chance.
St. Anselm
Located in Brooklyn, New York, St. Anselm is another popular steakhouse in the city. The venue boasts dinner and lunch menus, along with both tasting and full wine menus full of options to pair with your meal.
St. Anselm makes it a point to grill all its meats on location, highlighting a variety of items as "off the grill" on the menu. The available steaks include the NY strip steak, ax handle ribeye, and the port Porterhouse. There are also other styles of meats available, including the young bobo chicken and lamb saddle. Fish available on the menu includes a branzino, swordfish, and salmon steak. And if you're not looking to eat a full steak, you can enjoy some of the menu's smaller items, like the Berkshire bacon, tiger prawns, and flatbread.
The wine menu is another special attraction of this restaurant. The menu is 22 pages long, featuring wines from all over the world. There are whites and reds from countries like Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, and these can be ordered by glass or bottle. The waitstaff is also trained to help you pick the perfect wine to go with your meal.
St. Anselm offers a tasting menu that allows you to partake in options from across the grill. That, coupled with its patio seating, makes it a perfect location for a date or night with friends.
Gage & Tollner
Gage & Tollner has existed for 125 years and has garnered a reputation as one of the best steakhouses in New York City. The restaurant was started in Brooklyn and recently returned to the area with a menu that would excite anyone who enjoys a steak dinner.
Gage & Tollner features menus for both lunch and dinner, along with wines by the bottle and cocktails. The lunch menu is an abridged assortment of offerings available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Appetizers, raw bar items, and a series of entrées including the bone-in ribeye, NY strip, beef tartare, and fried chicken are available. The lunch menu also features cocktails such as the Bloody Mary, Claret Punch, and Silver Fizz.
The dinner menu builds on the lunch options: The raw bar expands to include caviar, Maine lobster, and two versions of a chilled seafood platter. In addition to the two lunch steak options, there's the veal chop, heritage pork chop, and T-bone sirloin. Other items like the pork pot pie and bean risotto also make an appearance.
The drink menu's cocktails include a variety of martinis and mixed drinks like the old-fashioned, jack rose, sidecar, and others. The wine list is large with options available by the glass and bottle. There's also a group of after-dinner drinks for continued sipping.
Hyun
Hyun focuses on Korean-style steak, and the restaurant fully embraces the Korean cuisine motif, from the menu to the aesthetic of its location.
The menu at Hyun changes frequently, with daily specials making use of available cuts. Dining is in an all-you-can-eat style based on cuts selected by the chef, all within the Wagyu families of meats. The five-course meal costs $180 with an option to add a wine pairing for an additional $60. Those meals come with five to six cuts, side dishes, and an "encore" section with additional meats. The savory accompaniments on the menu include grilled cheese, seasonal truffle, and naengmyeon, which is a traditional noodle dish.
Hyun also has a wine and cocktail menu to accompany your meal. Due to the style of dinner, this is a location best suited for dates or business meetings, as the menu is limited and doesn't offer all the options you might be used to. You can also order meats to-go that you can cook at home.
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires is another steakhouse in New York City that focuses on a specific style of steak cuisine from a different part of the world. Buenos Aires introduces traditional Argentinian-style grilled meats into the mix, making it an interesting option for those looking for a fresh take on an NYC-based steakhouse.
The lunch and dinner menus start with both hot and cold appetizers. That includes options like the melon con jamon ahumado Italiano — which is melon wrapped in Italian prosciutto — and the Argentine empanadas. There's also a seafood appetizers list.
The focus of the menu is the grill, which includes an expansive list of meats ranging from $27 for the Argentine rump steak to the $120 mixed grill sampler. This is the most robust list of meats of any of the restaurants we've featured and includes options that Americans will recognize as we as popular Argentinian dishes. The Argentine cap of rump, boneless ribeye steak, and grilled filet mignon comes with unique blends of seasoning and sauces that differ from what Americans might experience in their steakhouses. The Parrillada Buenos Aires is another sampler option that includes short ribs, skirt steak, sausage, spicy sausage, blood sausage, veal chitterlings, and grilled veal heartbreads.
Buenos Aires is a unique offering in NYC and is well worth a visit for anyone looking to enjoy a new type of grilled meat.
Del Frisco's
Del Frisco's is perhaps the most popular location on this list. Not only does it have a major venue in New York City, but there are others in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, and other cities. The New York location is in Midtown Manhattan, right in the heart of Times Square. The restaurant enforces a strict dress code that must be followed for entry.
Both Del Frisco's lunch and dinner menus include a series of entrées that features salads, sandwiches, and more. The lunch offerings are much lighter, focusing mainly on salads and sandwiches. The only large entrées available are the salmon, filet medallions, and chicken piccata. The dinner menu is much more expensive fair: For example, the chilled section features a variety of seafood including caviar, shrimp cocktail, and tuna sashimi.
The steaks and chops menu includes many of the standard dishes one would expect. The options start at the 8 or 12-ounce filet mignon for $56 and $64 respectively, up to the 32-ounce prime tomahawk for $135. There's also a premium cuts section with Japanese and Kobe steak options ranging from the 3-ounce Japanese A5 for $93 to the 6-ounce Kobe for $240.
Del Frisco's features an extremely diverse menu, which is one of the reasons it's become such a well-known franchise. It also provides a great atmosphere for enjoying a steak dinner on any occasion.
Porter House Bar & Grill
Some consider the Porter House the best steakhouse in New York City, and it has the awards to back that claim. Located at 10 Columbus Circle, The Porter House has been recognized by many national and local outlets as a leading restaurant in the area. If you're looking for a top-of-the-line, fancy dining experience, The Porter House is the venue for you. The restaurant is all about white-glove service, down to the napkins, tablecloths, and the presentation of the waitstaff.
The lunch menu offers a series of items, with both smaller appetizers and salads available, along with main dishes like the branzino and cheeseburger, and steaks like the chili rubbed boneless ribeye and Kansas City black Angus strip. There's also a pre-fixed menu with two or three-course options for $44 or $52.
The dinner menu includes a chilled seafood section, pasta and risotto, and additional mains like the roast Lancaster chicken, Colorado lamb, and Berkshire pork chop. The steak selection features all the aforementioned options, along with a roast prime rib that's only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There's also an American Wagyu beefsteaks selection with two 14-ounce steaks available at $145 each.
4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles is an intimate location in the West Village perfect for dinner with a loved one. The aesthetic is crafted to bring people close together more like a quiet bar, but it features a strong dinner menu as well.
4 Charles has steaks that many will recognize on the menu, such as the Wagyu New York strip, and filet mignon. But there's also a special section that's unique to this restaurant: The steaks on this list are the English cut, Chicago cut and King cut, starting at $74, $99, and $144, respectively. Each of these beef steaks is seasoned with salt, beef jus, and horseradish cream. There is also the 4 Charles Cut, which is thinly sliced prime rib with horseradish cream, and it's a limited item at $99.
The rest of the menu features potential meals beyond steaks, such as the crispy brick chicken, Wagyu cheeseburger, and more. There's also a full cocktail menu with specialized drinks like the Oaxacan old fashioned, the Cadillac Sazerac, Monkey Bar Martini, and others.
Gallagher's Steakhouse
Gallagher's Steakhouse has two locations: One in Boca Raton, Florida, and the original on 52nd Street in New York. The original location started as a speakeasy during prohibition and later became a well-known steakhouse in the city.
The lunch menu is a shortened version of the restaurant's dinner offerings, with fewer entrées and steaks available. However, the lunch menu still includes a three-course special with selections of appetizers, entrées, and desserts. The only steaks typically available during this time of day are the Porterhouse, New York sirloin, and the filet mignon.
The dinner menu takes that foundation established at lunch and expands it. For example, the steaks listed above are joined by sliced sirloin, rib steak, veal chop, chopped steak, and the prime rib of beef in limited quantities. The entrée list expands with additional options like lamb chops, grilled tuna steak, and jumbo Maine lobster. And the specialties section has additional choices for those who may not be in the mood for steak.
Gallagher's Steakhouse brings a lot of history to the New York City restaurant scene. Plus, it's a great location for family celebrations like graduations and weddings.