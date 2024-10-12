If You're Making Punch For A Crowd, Master The Vortex Pour

You've definitely been there — you need to make a large batch of your favorite punch recipe quickly for a party. You went to pour your liquid from a bottle and were met with that slow glugging that — while seriously auditorily satisfying — meant your drink was pouring out practically at a snail's pace, leaving your guests thirsty and you desperate for a better solution. Well, here it is: the vortex pour. It sounds like something from a sci-fi movie, but this simple hack promises to cut your drink preparation time in half, and you don't need any special bartending tools to do it.

It's simple: Before you pour your liquid (whether water, juice, or alcohol) out of your bottle, swirl the bottle around for a few seconds to create a vortex (think liquid tornado) and allow air to enter your bottle. Air entering the bottle at the same time that liquid tries to escape creates that slow-paced glugging effect, so letting the air in first will stop it from slowing down your pouring process and will allow you to make — and serve — your punch quicker. In fact, this hack can save you roughly 10 seconds or so when emptying a 2-liter bottle, which is a win, if you ask us.