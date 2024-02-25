Completely Transform Jarred Alfredo Sauce With A Spoonful Of Pesto

Alfredo sauce has a complicated history. It's one of those love-it-or-hate-it culinary inventions that sparks debate on both sides of the Atlantic about authenticity and origin, and even weaves a little bit of old Hollywood into the tale of its popularity (it started as a Tinseltown copycat recreation of a Roman favorite).

But regardless of where it came from or how it was developed, there's no question at all that it's delicious, and beloved by many, and has spent many decades gracing dinner tables all over. It is simple to make (you can even whip up a one-ingredient Alfredo sauce), but there are also plenty of options available these days if you want to grab a jar off your grocer's shelf. And while that's a perfectly suitable way to dress your fettuccine or other pasta selection, there's one easy way you can transform your Alfredo entirely, giving it a vibrant new personality. Just grab your favorite pesto and stir it in.

Doing so will bring an herbal, nutty zing and a verdant pop of color to this creamy classic. Still, even with such a simple culinary trick, there things to keep in mind in order to get the most out of this Frankensauce.