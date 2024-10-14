The Best Non-Dairy Milk To Use For Quick And Creamy Cold Foam

If you're not a coffee shop aficionado, you may not even know what cold foam is. Cold foam is best described as a creamy layer of froth that sits on top of your iced coffee beverage, creating a velvety coffee-sipping experience. Not to be confused with sweet cream, cold foam is only lightly sweetened and usually made with skim milk.

For those looking for a non-dairy alternative, there's one plant milk that best replicates the cold foam found in coffee shops. Soy milk froths beautifully, and the bubbles remain stable, making it a great choice for coffee-loving vegans.

Other non-dairy milks don't work as well as soy. Hemp, rice, and cashew milk will not froth as well due to their low fat content. However, soy milk contains enough fat to create and sustain a good foam. When using plant-based milk for cold foam, froth it right away and choose unsweetened milk for best results.