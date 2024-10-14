The Best Non-Dairy Milk To Use For Quick And Creamy Cold Foam
If you're not a coffee shop aficionado, you may not even know what cold foam is. Cold foam is best described as a creamy layer of froth that sits on top of your iced coffee beverage, creating a velvety coffee-sipping experience. Not to be confused with sweet cream, cold foam is only lightly sweetened and usually made with skim milk.
For those looking for a non-dairy alternative, there's one plant milk that best replicates the cold foam found in coffee shops. Soy milk froths beautifully, and the bubbles remain stable, making it a great choice for coffee-loving vegans.
Other non-dairy milks don't work as well as soy. Hemp, rice, and cashew milk will not froth as well due to their low fat content. However, soy milk contains enough fat to create and sustain a good foam. When using plant-based milk for cold foam, froth it right away and choose unsweetened milk for best results.
Other plant-based options
Like soy, there are other non-dairy milks that deliver when it comes to foam. Almond and oat are good choices, and many companies now offer barista-style milk designed to foam well. There's no reason someone who avoids dairy has to sacrifice the suds on top of an iced coffee with so many available options.
Some people avoid soy products out of a concern for it being an estrogen disruptor, but those myths were debunked a long time ago. Soy and soy milk have been proven to be part of a healthy diet. Unless you have an allergy to soy products, you should be able to enjoy the soy without worry.
If you'd like to create your own milky froth at home, there are lots of ways to achieve the same creamy bubbles as your local cafe. Milk frothers like this one are inexpensive and do the trick, or you can simply use a whisk. Whatever method you use, you'll be able to turn soy milk into velvety foamy perfection.