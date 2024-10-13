The Unexpected Dessert You Should Cook In A Pizza Oven

Everyone loves a fresh wood-fired pizza. There's no question of its supremacy over popping a frozen pizza in your regular oven. But investing in a pizza oven, or even building one, isn't an easy decision to make, not with their usually high cost and the safety issues that force you to use it outside, which you may be unable to do entirely depending on your living situation.

So it's nice to know that, if you do take the plunge, you can make more than just pizza in that oven. Some of the easier dishes you can make are bread or simple roasted vegetables and meats, but there are also desserts you can try. Of the desserts that bake well in a scorching hot pizza oven, the intentionally burned Basque cheesecake is easily the best.

OK, it's not so much burned as it is deeply caramelized on the top and sides. While that caramelization can occur just fine in a regular oven, the extra heat of the pizza oven helps the caramelization along. This way you can get it as dark and deeply brown or black as you want, without overcooking the middle out of the creamy, gooey center it should have.