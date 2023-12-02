The Key To A Perfectly Caramelized Basque Cheesecake Is Honey

A Basque cheesecake is defined by its dark, burnt-looking exterior. Allowing the cheesecake to look blackened may go against your baking instincts, but the technique actually creates a unique, rich flavor. While the exterior takes on a darker, crunchy crust thanks to the caramelization process, the inner cheesecake still feels soft and a little gooey.

When you're baking the cheesecake, though, there's a fine line between ensuring that the outside is caramelized, and actually burning the dessert. If the cheesecake is overbaked, the inside could wind up feeling a little too dry. Fortunately, using honey instead of sugar on the outside of the cheesecake may help make baking up the perfect Basque cheesecake a little bit easier.

Honey caramelizes a little faster than normal sugar does, according to Bee Health, an extension of the USDA. It happens at or above 160 degrees Fahrenheit, while pure sugar won't caramelize until it reaches at least 338 degrees Fahrenheit, per Science of Cooking. So if you coat the outside of your Basque cheesecake in honey, the exterior will caramelize and the interior will remain smooth and creamy.