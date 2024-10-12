The Best Way To Add Beans For A Classic Veggie Burger
There's no arguing that veggie burgers can be just as good as meat burgers when prepared right. Whether you're simply trying to eat less meat or get more vegetables into your diet, there's plenty of delicious veggie burger recipes to experiment with. One burger ingredient that often makes an appearance in these recipes is beans. Beans are truly a great addition to veggie patties, but a few bad experiences may have left you searching online for how to avoid a mushy veggie burger. So here's a helpful tip when adding beans to your patty mix — partially mash them.
When mashing your beans, you want to stop at a point where you still have visible pieces in your mixture. Leaving your beans partially mashed is a great way to help bind your burger ingredients together and keep your patties intact. This will also add texture to your burgers, giving a similar feel to chunky meat pieces. And let's face it, nobody wants a mushy or wet veggie burger! Opt for canned beans if possible since they are consistently cooked and have the perfect texture for your patties. If you're cooking your own beans, you'll have the right consistency when you can crush them easily between your fingers.
The best type of beans for veggie burgers
When it comes to picking the best beans to partially mash into your burger, it all comes down to personal preference. Black beans are a veggie burger classic for a reason, with a deep earthy, meaty flavor and won't fall apart while cooking. Lentils are also a great option as they're versatile and hold together well. Lentils are a little sweeter than other beans, and red or brown lentils will give you the meatiest taste. White beans are definitely suitable texture wise, but they won't give your patties a meat-like color. If you're a fan of baked falafel or hummus, chickpeas might be your burger's bean of choice. Just add a little extra water to your patty mix as chickpeas are drier than other beans.
Beans like kidney beans, black-eyed beans or anything mushier like split peas are better to be avoided for veggie burgers. Otherwise, you risk your veggie patties falling apart or resembling purée instead of a firm patty. Whichever suitable bean you prefer in your burgers, just remember you're a partial mash away from a perfectly shaped veggie patty.