The Best Way To Add Beans For A Classic Veggie Burger

There's no arguing that veggie burgers can be just as good as meat burgers when prepared right. Whether you're simply trying to eat less meat or get more vegetables into your diet, there's plenty of delicious veggie burger recipes to experiment with. One burger ingredient that often makes an appearance in these recipes is beans. Beans are truly a great addition to veggie patties, but a few bad experiences may have left you searching online for how to avoid a mushy veggie burger. So here's a helpful tip when adding beans to your patty mix — partially mash them.

When mashing your beans, you want to stop at a point where you still have visible pieces in your mixture. Leaving your beans partially mashed is a great way to help bind your burger ingredients together and keep your patties intact. This will also add texture to your burgers, giving a similar feel to chunky meat pieces. And let's face it, nobody wants a mushy or wet veggie burger! Opt for canned beans if possible since they are consistently cooked and have the perfect texture for your patties. If you're cooking your own beans, you'll have the right consistency when you can crush them easily between your fingers.