The Ham And Cheese Sandwich Upgrade You Might Not Have Considered

Gruyere cheese is both nutty and creamy in taste. It's rich and delicious like butter when it melts and pairs perfectly with ham's sweet and salty nature; it is a perfect stand-in for cheddar. But if you are hankering for ham and Swiss, you will love how Swiss cheese plays a great supporting role with its mild flavor, which allows the ham's sweet and salty notes to be the star of your simple sandwich. This coupling is reminiscent of a Cubano sandwich, which also layers on some pork, mustard, and pickles.

If you want to add a little kick to your sandwich, reach for some pepper jack cheese. This cheese has a spicy taste thanks to the jalapeño peppers and a creamy texture with great meltability, but it cuts the fatty nature of the ham without overpowering it. It also balances out the sweetness of leftover holiday ham, combining it with a little peppery heat.

Havarti cheese's buttery taste is also worth exploring. Dill Havarti is a semi-soft cheese that will add to your ham sandwich, and it has a little bit of herby goodness that is both subtle and noticeable.

Of course, if you are a blue cheese lover, nothing says you can't use this salty cheese with its signature hue on a ham sandwich. Its distinct taste and velvety consistency contrast perfectly with that of the ham. Drizzle some honey on this combo and enjoy the sweet, floral notes it adds.