Spook Up Your Halloween Night With A Tasty Taco Spider Ring

Serving up fun-themed foods can be a great way to celebrate the holidays. You can use some colorful buns to serve up burgers while celebrating the 4th of July or make some heart-shaped cupcakes for Valentine's Day. That little bit of extra attention to your food will add some fun to the table. When planning treats for Halloween, try sticking to the usual color theme: black, orange, green, and purple. And, of course, Halloween-themed sprinkles make decorating cupcakes easy.

If you're looking for a festive way to feed a crowd at your next Halloween party, you can make a taco ring mimicking the look of a spider. To create the body, wrap a ring of seasoned, cooked ground beef with crescent rolls. Then, use some extra crescent roll dough to form the legs on a separate baking tray. Once it's all assembled, your food will not just taste delicious — it'll add a fun décor element to your serving table, too.