You've Been Adding Wine To Your Pasta Salad All Wrong

Pasta salad is the perfect picnic, lunch, or dinner table addition. Whether you love it because it can be made ahead of time, or just the fact that it includes pasta — it's simply a classic dish. There are many ingredients that can upgrade your pasta salad, and a flavorful wine is one of them. But how you incorporate wine into pasta salad matters.

Matthew Cutolo, a third-generation Italian-American Chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, N.Y. gave us some exclusive tips on how to add wine to pasta salad. Cutolo's advice is to first pick a wine that you would drink, which is an important tip for cooking with alcohol. Chef Cutolo prefers a pinot grigio or Chardonnay for cooking, saying: "They are both dryer white wines and don't overwhelm the flavor of the sauce but rather enhance it." Once you've picked a dry wine based on the other ingredients in your pasta salad, there is a technique for incorporating it into the sauce.