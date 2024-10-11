The Aldi Snack That Gets A Hard No From Us

We love shopping at Aldi. The discount grocer delivers time and time again on what shoppers agree are some of the most underrated Aldi products in the supermarket biz, and at amazing prices to boot. When Aldi gets it wrong, however, they get it very wrong. Such is the case with Park Street Deli's Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt, which ranked dead last in Dailt Meal's list of the top snacks at Aldi.

Tzatziki should be a slam-dunk in terms of snacks that make people happy. It's creamy, it's luscious, and it tastes amazing with everything from veggie slices to crackers. So what made the Park Street tzatziki land so low? Our writer states that "[t]he only thing [she] tasted was spinach ... not exactly what [she] hoped to encounter." A failure to deliver what's promised on the label will disappoint consumers every time, and the Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt is no different.