The Aldi Snack That Gets A Hard No From Us
We love shopping at Aldi. The discount grocer delivers time and time again on what shoppers agree are some of the most underrated Aldi products in the supermarket biz, and at amazing prices to boot. When Aldi gets it wrong, however, they get it very wrong. Such is the case with Park Street Deli's Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt, which ranked dead last in Dailt Meal's list of the top snacks at Aldi.
Tzatziki should be a slam-dunk in terms of snacks that make people happy. It's creamy, it's luscious, and it tastes amazing with everything from veggie slices to crackers. So what made the Park Street tzatziki land so low? Our writer states that "[t]he only thing [she] tasted was spinach ... not exactly what [she] hoped to encounter." A failure to deliver what's promised on the label will disappoint consumers every time, and the Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt is no different.
Where are the parmesan and Greek yogurt?
What the top-ranked tzatziki brands all have in common is that they have great texture and a balance of flavors. At its core, tzatziki is made of yogurt, shredded cucumbers, a touch of lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil, and some seasonings. All of these are delicate flavors that require balance to shine equally. Where the Park Street Deli's Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt went wrong was an over-reliance on the bitterness of the added spinach, which allowed none of the great essential tzatziki flavors to come through, let alone the saltiness of the parmesan cheese or the tang of the Greek yogurt.
Our writer elaborated that the Park Street Deli dip was "missing the tzatziki vibe [she knew] and [loved]," mostly because the cheese was MIA. While spinach stars in some key Greek recipes like spanakopita or spanakorizo, maybe the leafy green is just not intended to be thrown into tzatziki at the risk of muscling other ingredients out of the spotlight.