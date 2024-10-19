The 2 Leftovers You Need For A Quick And Easy Dip

Whether you're looking for an unexpected appetizer option for your next potluck, a quick and easy lunch idea, or a snack that eats like a meal, there are two ingredients you need to whip up just what you're looking for: leftover tamales and chili.

At its most basic, you can achieve a straightforward and flavorful tamale dip by mixing chopped leftover tamales with piping-hot chile con carne. Top it with your favorite Tex-Mex condiments, and you've got a game day dip that doubles as a convenient weekday lunch featuring all your favorite Mexican flavors. Serve it with tortilla chips, corn chips (aka Fritos), or chicharrones for a comforting and satisfying dip.

But the best part of this dip — other than its satisfying flavor — is how versatile it is. You can use whatever leftovers or pantry items you have on hand to enhance it, making the delicious dip suitable for any crowd or situation.