The 2 Leftovers You Need For A Quick And Easy Dip
Whether you're looking for an unexpected appetizer option for your next potluck, a quick and easy lunch idea, or a snack that eats like a meal, there are two ingredients you need to whip up just what you're looking for: leftover tamales and chili.
At its most basic, you can achieve a straightforward and flavorful tamale dip by mixing chopped leftover tamales with piping-hot chile con carne. Top it with your favorite Tex-Mex condiments, and you've got a game day dip that doubles as a convenient weekday lunch featuring all your favorite Mexican flavors. Serve it with tortilla chips, corn chips (aka Fritos), or chicharrones for a comforting and satisfying dip.
But the best part of this dip — other than its satisfying flavor — is how versatile it is. You can use whatever leftovers or pantry items you have on hand to enhance it, making the delicious dip suitable for any crowd or situation.
Customize your tamale dip
The crucial thing to realize is just how flexible these two ingredients are. You can use traditional pork tamales or try other flavors, like black bean, corn, or habanero chicken. You can dice them or smash them. Similarly, while tamales are often served with chile con carne, classic American chili with beans works just fine. You can even use canned chili and frozen or canned tamales.
From there, the most obvious upgrade is queso. You can use the jarred stuff you buy next to the chips or melt some cubed processed cheese (like Velveeta) with a few spoonfuls of canned diced tomatoes with green chiles (e.g., Rotel). If you only have shredded cheese, that works too. Just sprinkle it on top instead of trying to melt it into the dip.
But you don't have to stop there. Fresh or pickled jalapeños add zip, as do Mexican pickled vegetables, which are similar to giardiniera (a worthy substitute). For a bite and a little textural interest, opt for diced onions or pico de gallo. You can make it even heartier with Mexican or white rice, or some black, pinto, or refried beans. Then finish it off with flavorful toppers like sour cream, salsa, hot sauce, or guacamole. However you serve it up, this crowd-pleasing dip option will gratify and satiate.