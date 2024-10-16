The Easy Way To Bring Fall Flavors To Your Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are a wonderful way to start the day. Prepping them ahead of time saves you from rushing around to make breakfast on hectic mornings, and the myriad toppings and additions ensure you'll never get bored with the taste. This season, you'll want to know about an easy way to add the best fall flavors to those overnight oats.

Autumn means apple season, and there's no better way to give your fall mornings a cozy upgrade than with apple pie overnight oats. Stirring in apple pie spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom is the ideal way to experience the tastes and smells we associate with the season. To get the perfect blend, consider buying premade apple pie spice, but any spices you add to a base will change the flavor profile in all the best ways.

Spices from your favorite apple recipe, such as pie or cobbler, can be added to apple spice overnight oats. Or, try adding apple butter — a couple of tablespoons will do — to add creaminess and a rich apple flavor. Making your own apple butter is so easy to do and healthier than storebought. Don't forget to add nuts for texture and top with fresh diced apples.