The Easy Way To Bring Fall Flavors To Your Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are a wonderful way to start the day. Prepping them ahead of time saves you from rushing around to make breakfast on hectic mornings, and the myriad toppings and additions ensure you'll never get bored with the taste. This season, you'll want to know about an easy way to add the best fall flavors to those overnight oats.
Autumn means apple season, and there's no better way to give your fall mornings a cozy upgrade than with apple pie overnight oats. Stirring in apple pie spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom is the ideal way to experience the tastes and smells we associate with the season. To get the perfect blend, consider buying premade apple pie spice, but any spices you add to a base will change the flavor profile in all the best ways.
Spices from your favorite apple recipe, such as pie or cobbler, can be added to apple spice overnight oats. Or, try adding apple butter — a couple of tablespoons will do — to add creaminess and a rich apple flavor. Making your own apple butter is so easy to do and healthier than storebought. Don't forget to add nuts for texture and top with fresh diced apples.
Tips for prepping oats
Whatever flavor combination you decide upon, there are certain things you need to know about making overnight oats. First, you'll want to start with old-fashioned rolled oats. Instant or quick oats will not give you the right consistency, and steel-cut oats require cooking. Choose your favorite sweetener if sweetness is your jam. Maple syrup, honey, or some crunchy raw sugar are good choices, but if you're feeling indulgent, live a little and top those oats with some gooey caramel syrup.
Be sure to add toppings such as nuts or fruit right before you eat them. Chopped apples will brown if exposed to air for too long, and allowing other toppings to sit in the mixture overnight can change the flavor and texture, and nobody needs that kind of disappointment first thing in the morning. Stirring in a tablespoon of chia seeds is a great way to up your daily fiber intake and boost magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. Just remember that chia seeds will thicken the oats the longer they sit, so you may need to add additional liquid.
Apple pie overnight oats are the perfect addition to your weekly meal prep. They're easily portioned, will keep for up to five days in the fridge if properly stored, and are nutritious. This hearty and delicious breakfast will keep you going all morning long and the cozy flavors of fall will bring comfort as the days get shorter.