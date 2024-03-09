Here's How Long Your Overnight Oats Will Stay Fresh

The ultimate perk of overnight oats is having breakfast prepared ahead of time so your mornings can start hassle-free. But you may wonder how far ahead you should plan and prepare your overnight oats based on how long they'll stay fresh. Luckily, you have about five days to enjoy your overnight oats. The texture will change the longer the oats sit in your choice of milk but are still edible nonetheless.

The one- to two-day mark will be your best bet for consuming overnight oats at their freshest. They'll have fully absorbed the milk while maintaining a bouncy texture that leaves the oats chewy in your mouth. If you need to make enough portions for four to five days of breakfasts in advance, your oats will still be good to eat, they'll just get soggier and mushier the more time they have to soak in the milk. If you want to eat the overnight oats at their best, consume the portions within the first three days.