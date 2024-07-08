How Many Scoops Of Hot Chocolate Mix Are Needed For The Perfect Cup?

There are few things more perfect than a mug of hot chocolate, warm and comforting and full of that craveable cocoa flavor. You can even make iced or frozen hot chocolate versions for hot weather days. But there's a universal question we all must address when measuring our mix: How many scoops will yield the ideal cup?

Most brands come with instructions on the package — sometimes for a range of volumes. Swiss Miss is fairly specific, suggesting 2 tablespoons for 6 ounces and 3 tablespoons for 8 ounces of water (or milk, for a "more indulgent" version). Then there are professionals like renowned pastry chef Jacque Torres who have their own opinions, too. In a YouTube video, Torres makes a go-to ratio suggestion: "The recipe is simple: double the milk than chocolate powder." He proceeds to craft his iteration with 1 cup of 2% milk and ½ cup of hot chocolate mix. Other sources provide more vague instructions, like to use 3 tablespoons and top off with water, but that begs the questions how big is your mug, and how much water?

The reality is that there is an abundance of hot chocolate brands (we sipped on and ranked 13 of them), many of which feature different ingredients and give varying directions. Add to that the element of person preference, and in short, the honest answer is that there may be no exactly perfect recipe. Instead, there are some things to consider that will help you dial in your favorite formula.