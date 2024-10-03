The Food That Helped Ina Garten Fall In Love With French Cuisine

Ina Garten is a well-known icon of the culinary scene and a reliable go-to for tips that help up our cooking game, but there are still parts of Garten's influential experiences that are obscure to the average person. As described in her memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Garten's experience with French sandwiches helped her fall in love with French cuisine.

The French sandwiches Garten enjoyed were entirely different from the expectations of a sandwich in the United States; instead of piling on the ingredients, French sandwiches were often composed of small amounts of ham, cheese, and Dijon mustard or butter layered into a baguette. "The texture, the flavors — the delicacy of it all is perfect," Garten writes in her book, highlighting her fondness for this type of sandwich. The sandwich Garten describes in her memoir is both simple and timeless, as can be expected from a remarkable baguette sandwich.