The Career Path Ina Garten Was On Before Becoming A Chef

So why the career pivot in the first place? Ina Garten explained to Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the podcast "Wiser than Me" that her husband advised her to choose something fun, believing that would be the most motivating factor for his wife, and that she would be happier in the long run if she was doing something that could keep her interest. It was upon finding a specialty food shop for sale in West Hampton Beach on Long Island that Garten saw the potential for that kind of fun in a food-related career.

But Garten's work at the White House may not have been completely unrelated to the food world that eventually became her life's focus. Nuclear policy is, after all, in the realm of science, as is the culinary arts. "I'm totally aware of it," she told Louis-Dreyfus regarding the synergy between the two fields. "It's not an accident. If you enjoy science, cooking is another kind of science."

She went on to make one important distinction. "If you work in science, you end up with nuclear energy ... in cooking, you end up with a chocolate cake," the cookbook author explained. "I'll take the chocolate cake any day!" Garten also explained on the podcast that her recipe testing process is extremely precise as well, and about calibrating a replicable formula for cooking success.