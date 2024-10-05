If You're Not Grilling Green Beans, You're Seriously Missing Out

For many, a milestone of adulthood is the act of actually looking forward to eating your vegetables. This might come from the newfound wonder of trying new things in the kitchen and enjoying food one has prepared themselves. When it comes to choosing which vegetables to try experimenting with in the kitchen, green beans are a great place to start — like grilling them instead of boiling them.

According to expert Robbie Shoults — a bona fide celebrity chef and owner of restaurants like Marshall Mercantile, High Horse 1898, and Bear Creek Smokehouse – grilling is a great way to take your green beans to the next level. But as Shoults notes, the path to delicious grilled green beans begins way before the cooking process and in the grocery store.

"Use fresh green beans, and when purchasing, make sure they are firm, bright in color, and free of brown spots," Shoults explains. (Of course, there are many types of green beans you should get familiar with before choosing which variety to throw on your grill, so pay attention to each one's specific texture and flavor.) After gathering the green beans of your dreams, you're on your way to becoming a grilled green bean master — as long as you know how to season them and which grilling technique to use. Luckily, Shoults gave us the scoop on both.