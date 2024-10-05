If You're Not Grilling Green Beans, You're Seriously Missing Out
For many, a milestone of adulthood is the act of actually looking forward to eating your vegetables. This might come from the newfound wonder of trying new things in the kitchen and enjoying food one has prepared themselves. When it comes to choosing which vegetables to try experimenting with in the kitchen, green beans are a great place to start — like grilling them instead of boiling them.
According to expert Robbie Shoults — a bona fide celebrity chef and owner of restaurants like Marshall Mercantile, High Horse 1898, and Bear Creek Smokehouse – grilling is a great way to take your green beans to the next level. But as Shoults notes, the path to delicious grilled green beans begins way before the cooking process and in the grocery store.
"Use fresh green beans, and when purchasing, make sure they are firm, bright in color, and free of brown spots," Shoults explains. (Of course, there are many types of green beans you should get familiar with before choosing which variety to throw on your grill, so pay attention to each one's specific texture and flavor.) After gathering the green beans of your dreams, you're on your way to becoming a grilled green bean master — as long as you know how to season them and which grilling technique to use. Luckily, Shoults gave us the scoop on both.
From the grocery store, to a world of flavor
According to Chef Robbie Shoults, the art of grilling green beans — and making sure they turn out exactly how you want — has a lot to do with the grilling method you go with. If you want your green beans to have a mouthwatering, pleasing char, Shoults recommends cooking your green beans directly on a grill grate, adding that you should grill them for 4 to 6 minutes while turning frequently.
If you're worried about your green beans sticking to the grate, Shoults has advice on that front as well. "You can always toss the green beans in olive oil before placing them on the grill to help prevent them from sticking," he explains. Shoults also highlights that "grill baskets are always great for veggies," though it comes with a caveat; you might still get a lot of good flavor out of your green beans, "but you won't get the grill marks if you use one."
However, before you start grilling, it's important to prep your green beans for the most flavorful results. Shoults suggests seasoning them with salt, pepper, garlic powder, or lemon pepper before grilling. "You can also squeeze juice from a freshly grilled lemon right before serving to give a light, refreshing flavor to the sweet and earthy taste of fresh green beans," he adds. Once you've gotten a handle on seasoning your green beans to your liking and which grilling technique best suits your tastes, you'll be enjoying your new favorite veggie dish in no time.