The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant With The Most Michelin Stars

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is a restaurant in the Chelsea district of London that the celebrity chef of the same name opened in 1998. Just three years after opening its doors, the fine dining establishment earned three Michelin stars — the highest rating a restaurant can earn under the system. Michelin stars are highly coveted and are awarded annually so it can be a challenge to hold onto that status even for the finest restaurants, but Ramsay's has held the rating for over two decades.

Although Ramsay's name is associated with many restaurants around the world, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is the only one solely owned and operated by the celebrity chef and is Ramsay's flagship restaurant. Some of the restaurants bearing his name are available as franchise opportunities if you're thinking about getting into the biz, and some are partnerships. All take advantage of the influence of Gordon Ramsay's name and fame.

While several restaurants bearing Ramsay's name have earned the Michelin nod, none have the longevity of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay's three-star status. Pétrus, located in central London, has the one star it was awarded in 2011, and Restaurant 1890 at The Savoy Hotel in London earned its first star in early 2024. Across all of Ramsay's 88 restaurants, he holds a combined total of eight Michelin stars.