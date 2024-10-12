Why You Should Avoid Using Sugar To Sweeten Iced Coffee (And What To Do Instead)
On a hot, sunny day, there's nothing quite like an iced coffee to perk you up. While some coffee lovers enjoy their brew strong and black, others may prefer a sweeter touch to soften the bitter edge. If you're in the latter camp, you might be tempted to reach for the sugar bowl, but hold that thought. Adding granulated sugar to your iced coffee is a big mistake that will often lead to a gritty drink.
Cold liquids don't dissolve sugar nearly as well as hot ones do, so when you stir granulated sugar into your iced coffee, most of it will just sink to the bottom instead of melting into the drink. What you get is a cup of barely sweetened coffee and a mouthful of sugar with each sip. Not exactly the nice, refreshing experience you were probably hoping for. No worries, though, we have a rather simple solution for this (literally). All you need is a bottle of homemade simple syrup.
What is simple syrup?
As its name suggests, simple syrup is incredibly simple both ingredient-wise and in how it's made. All you need is equal parts water and granulated sugar heated in a pot until the sugar dissolves. What will be left in the pot is simple syrup: a murky-looking, slightly viscous liquid that can sweeten anything you add it to. Unlike granulated sugar that stubbornly clumps at the bottom of your glass, simple syrup blends seamlessly into cold beverages. Stir the drink after you've added it, and the syrup will distribute evenly throughout the drink, giving you a sipper that has a well-balanced sweetness from top to bottom. Depending on the ratio you use to make the syrup, it can change the texture of the iced coffee, too. When you up the sugar to 2 parts to 1 part water, the syrup will become thicker and can lend your drink a silkier mouthfeel, too — perfect for a change of pace.
While you can buy simple syrup for quite cheap at the store, considering how easy it is to make, save some bucks and make it at home. Going the homemade route will allow you to tailor the syrup's strength to your taste, as well. Feel free to experiment with different sugar-to-water ratios to create your ideal sweetness level until it hits the sweet spot.
Flavoring your coffee with simple syrup
Sweetening your cuppa isn't the only thing that simple syrup can do. With a few small tweaks, it can also give your iced coffee extra flavor. Say, fancy something like a vanilla iced coffee in the morning? It's as easy as stirring some vanilla extract or fresh vanilla bean paste into your homemade syrup, and then adding it to your iced coffee. The hint of vanilla will add a lovely aroma and a subtle sweetness that pairs beautifully with the brewed coffee's rich notes. For an even more refreshing twist, try steeping fresh mint leaves in your simple syrup as it cools. The combination of cool mint and bold coffee is the ultimate pick-me-up on a scorching day. In fact, you can even combine mint and vanilla together for a syrup that's both fragrant and soothing.
The possibilities are endless with simple syrup as your secret ingredient. Experiment with honey, lemon, and zest for a zingy honey lemon iced coffee. Or channel your inner barista with a homemade cinnamon dolce syrup that rivals fancy coffee chains by infusing it with a few cinnamon sticks and vanilla extract. Just remember to follow these top tips for making iced coffee and start with a nice brew as your base, and you'll never settle for a bland, watery iced coffee again.