Why You Should Avoid Using Sugar To Sweeten Iced Coffee (And What To Do Instead)

On a hot, sunny day, there's nothing quite like an iced coffee to perk you up. While some coffee lovers enjoy their brew strong and black, others may prefer a sweeter touch to soften the bitter edge. If you're in the latter camp, you might be tempted to reach for the sugar bowl, but hold that thought. Adding granulated sugar to your iced coffee is a big mistake that will often lead to a gritty drink.

Cold liquids don't dissolve sugar nearly as well as hot ones do, so when you stir granulated sugar into your iced coffee, most of it will just sink to the bottom instead of melting into the drink. What you get is a cup of barely sweetened coffee and a mouthful of sugar with each sip. Not exactly the nice, refreshing experience you were probably hoping for. No worries, though, we have a rather simple solution for this (literally). All you need is a bottle of homemade simple syrup.