Spaghetti Sauce Vs Marinara: Everything You Need To Know

Think back to Grandma's kitchen when she would stay home on a Sunday and make her signature tomato sauce. Most of us just indulged in the fruits of her labor, ignorant of the sauce type we were enjoying, but did you know there is an array of sauces ranging from simple recipes to all-day affairs? Tomato tom-ah-to indeed.

With this in mind, we decided it was a great idea to teach you about two of the main tomato-based sauces in the Italian pantheon: marinara sauce and spaghetti sauce. Yes, there is a difference — a big one. And don't get us started on other types, such as bolognese or "gravy". Seemingly interchangeable, there is a world of Italian knowledge, history, and ingredients that flow between marinara and spaghetti sauce. Featuring their own signature ingredients and prep methods, marinara and spaghetti sauce diverge greatly on their road to sauce-dom. But what exactly sets them apart? Are there certain dishes where a specific sauce should be used?

To answer these questions for you, we researched the origins, ingredients, and cultural significance of each sauce to bring you a guide that will help you understand their differences and what makes them each so great. From the charming kitchens of southern Italy to the bustling streets of New York City, every sauce tells a story, and we're here to relay their tales. Grab your wooden spoon and prepare to be schooled in the world of tomato sauces, where ingredients, textures, and maritime backgrounds create variety and flare.