The Easy Subway Ordering Hack For More Delicious Bread

Subway is a fascinating restaurant. It spends around $364 million on advertising in the United States each year, including during an era of nigh-omnipresent product placement in the U.S. TV shows, not to mention its advertising efforts in South Korea (where Subway even produced its own show!).

But at the end of the day, those dollars (and South Korean wons) are all about bringing people under a Subway roof for a sandwich. And like all sandwich places, there are many tips, tricks, and hacks you can use to get a better footlong than the other guys. One of the best involves changing the order of your sandwich fixings on the sandwich.

Instead of your cheese and any oil you may use going on top of your fixings, ask if you can have them placed directly on the bread first. This way, when your sandwich gets thrown in the oven, the cheese and oil melt into the bread, making it soft and full of melty, cheesy goodness.