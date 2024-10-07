The Easy Subway Ordering Hack For More Delicious Bread
Subway is a fascinating restaurant. It spends around $364 million on advertising in the United States each year, including during an era of nigh-omnipresent product placement in the U.S. TV shows, not to mention its advertising efforts in South Korea (where Subway even produced its own show!).
But at the end of the day, those dollars (and South Korean wons) are all about bringing people under a Subway roof for a sandwich. And like all sandwich places, there are many tips, tricks, and hacks you can use to get a better footlong than the other guys. One of the best involves changing the order of your sandwich fixings on the sandwich.
Instead of your cheese and any oil you may use going on top of your fixings, ask if you can have them placed directly on the bread first. This way, when your sandwich gets thrown in the oven, the cheese and oil melt into the bread, making it soft and full of melty, cheesy goodness.
Other Subway hacks and secret menu suggestions
Another excellent ordering hack that works perfectly with the "oil-and-cheese-first" hack is asking to have your bread cut "old style." This means cutting the bread from the top down to make a big trench, rather than cutting from the side. You can also get a "V cut" that accomplishes something similar, or if you get a footlong, you can ask if it can be cut in half once built to make yourself a second sandwich.
Outside of nifty tricks like these, and smaller tips such as asking for your cookies to be warmed up, the majority of hacks are closer to secret menu creations. Some of the best of these include the "pizza sub" (which was actually on the menu back in 2012), and using Subway's footlong cookies instead of bread for a sandwich. The latter is not as much of a stretch as you think, considering Subway bread has so much sugar in it it's not even technically bread in Ireland.