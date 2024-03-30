12 Ordering Mistakes You're Making At Subway, According To Employees

Subway offers a choose-your-own-adventure approach to eating. Consumers select the exact bread, meat, cheese, veggies, and sauce they want, and the sandwich is assembled for them. But as customers build their own subs, they often make ordering mistakes.

Employees will tell you they've seen their fair share of strange Subway orders, from tuna meatball subs to cookie sandwiches. To each their own — we're not here to judge your tastebuds. But we are here to give you some practical advice, straight from the mouths of Subway staff.

We've scoured social media sites to uncover what advice Subway employees, both past and present, had for us; check out the end of this article for more info on our methodology. Turns out, many customers are making the same mistakes when ordering. Some make poor choices in bread or meat, while others ask for special requests that go awry. Before you head to Subway, read up on these 12 ordering mistakes to make sure you get your money's worth.