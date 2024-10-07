Why Aldi's Bon Italia Spaghetti And Meatballs Isn't Worth Buying

The price point can vary based on location, but at around $1 to $2 for a 15-ounce can, this product may seem like a steal and you can even find variants like pasta rings rather than spaghetti. And while there are also other options that scored lower on our list (the Aldi pasta itself wasn't quite as soggy and terrible as some others), we'd still steer toward alternate iterations in the canned pasta section.

Perhaps the most iconic and nostalgic in this category is the one we found to be the best and that's the classic Campbell's Spaghetti-O's. With a more nuanced sweet-savory balance, this can actually delivers some flavor by comparison to the bland Aldi competitor and manages to be lower in sodium too.

Of course, if you aren't sold on store-bought cans, you can try your hand at homemade spaghetti and meatballs and freeze or refrigerate your sauce so that you can still capitalize on the convenience and satisfaction of a quick pasta dinner. But when the mood strikes for a can of nostalgic and quick noodles, look elsewhere.