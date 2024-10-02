In Pennsylvania, Chicken And Waffles Isn't What You'd Expect

At most restaurants across the United States, your order of chicken and waffles will be met with golden-brown fried chicken atop a hot plate of fluffy waffles. While this version of the dish has been the most widely known, other variations bring a similar comfort, like buttermilk chicken and waffle bites. In Pennsylvania, chicken and waffles takes on a deliciously unique persona.

As a dish, chicken and waffles from central Pennsylvania is far from the sweet and crunchy version you might expect. Instead of a beautifully crispy piece of chicken stacked on a waffle and drizzled with maple syrup, Pennsylvanian chicken and waffles features smaller pieces of tender roasted chicken lying on a waffle bed and covered in thick, yellow gravy. This dreamy variation of chicken and waffles is also known as Amish chicken and waffles and Pennsylvania Dutch chicken and waffles.