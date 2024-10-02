In Pennsylvania, Chicken And Waffles Isn't What You'd Expect
At most restaurants across the United States, your order of chicken and waffles will be met with golden-brown fried chicken atop a hot plate of fluffy waffles. While this version of the dish has been the most widely known, other variations bring a similar comfort, like buttermilk chicken and waffle bites. In Pennsylvania, chicken and waffles takes on a deliciously unique persona.
As a dish, chicken and waffles from central Pennsylvania is far from the sweet and crunchy version you might expect. Instead of a beautifully crispy piece of chicken stacked on a waffle and drizzled with maple syrup, Pennsylvanian chicken and waffles features smaller pieces of tender roasted chicken lying on a waffle bed and covered in thick, yellow gravy. This dreamy variation of chicken and waffles is also known as Amish chicken and waffles and Pennsylvania Dutch chicken and waffles.
Components and community of chicken and waffles
The gravy topping makes this dish shine; it has a golden yellow hue and adds a notable creaminess. If you are trying Pennsylvanian chicken and waffles at home but still want notes of sweetness in the flavor, you might look into the secret ingredient for gravy with a touch of sweetness. The waffle in this dish soaks up the gravy; it also serves as a reliable substitution for starchy sides to roast chicken such as dumplings and mashed potatoes (though adding a scoop of mashed potatoes on top of the dish is also an exemplary move).
Regardless of how this dish variation relates to the hotly debated origins of fried chicken and waffles, it is deeply ingrained as a culinary mainstay. Pennsylvanian chicken and waffles is a regional cornerstone and, in more rural areas, is featured in community and church events. If taking a road trip through the Northeast United States, you might want to drive the gorgeous Pennsylvania Turnpike and stop in nearby areas to try this dish on its turf.