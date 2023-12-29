Honey Is Your Secret Ingredient For Thick Gravy With A Touch Of Sweetness

A staple on every holiday table and a classic for pouring over steaming piles of mashed potatoes, a hearty gravy can never go amiss. It can add moisture to dry meals, enhance the flavor of your food, and serve as the perfect finishing touch to your dinner.

Now, while any gravy is bound to be a tasty addition to your dinner table, there's one simple trick to making a perfect gravy you might want to consider — adding a bit of honey. Honey gives your gravy a slightly sweet taste, which perfectly offsets the sauce's usual saltiness. At the same time, because salt is a flavor enhancer, the presence of this in your gravy helps amplify the sweet honey taste even more. The flavors also meld together in your mouth, leading to a drool-worthy gravy that will take your meal to the max.

That said, there are a couple of considerations to remember when adding honey to your gravy. Plus, there are some other mix-ins that you could use to complement your gravy and create the perfect flavor combo.