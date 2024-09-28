14 Grilling Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Tailgate
On the surface of things, tailgating seems pretty simple. When all you need is your buddies, the backs of their cars, a grill, some delicious food, and a cold case of beer, how hard can it be? Unfortunately, tailgating is slightly more complicated than it looks. While its basic elements are accessible to everyone, figuring out how to optimize your experience and make the best tailgating recipes possible is highly dependent on how good your grilling game is, and certain mistakes can make things go wrong pretty quickly.
As with any type of outdoor grilling, the positioning of your equipment and how you attend to it is crucial, and can make or break a tailgate. Failing to prepare your food properly for your grill can also have a significant impact, and decisions about how to store your meat before it hits the grill can result in serious consequences to health.
With so many potential mistakes at play, we knew we had to ask the experts. We checked in with Dustin Green, head grill master at Weber; Steven Ross, chef and culinary scientist at Tyson Foods; and John McLemore and John McLemore Jr., also known as The McLemore Boys, a father-son barbecue pit-master duo and authors of "Gather and Grill." They all shared their tailgating expertise with us, and advised us on how best to avoid those classic tailgating errors.
1. Mistake: Trying to cook too many bulky foods
The one thing that will ruin your tailgate is keeping your friends waiting for their food — and this can easily happen if you're trying to sear bulky items on your grill. Instead, you should try to keep things simple and speedy. "Unless you've prepared a brisket or pork shoulder, small, flat foods that cook faster are great for tailgates, like hot dogs, brats, chicken breasts, burgers, and anything on a skewer," explains Dustin Green. "These options cook quickly and make for easy serving and eating, allowing you to relax and enjoy the event."
The nature of a lot of these foods is that they're also easy to eat by hand, or can be placed in between two slices of bread. This quality is crucial for tailgates, which often lack the set-up you'd have at home. "I try to stay away from foods that require a knife to cut and eat. People are generally sitting in a folding chair and trying to give them a knife to cut a steak while balancing in the chair can be trouble," notes Steven Ross. Ross points out that it isn't impossible to cook foods like this, but if you're going to do so, you should "consider utilizing a cutting board on a prep table to slice meats for your guests."
2. Mistake: Forgetting to consider who you're cooking for
Tailgates are all about community, and if you're not considering how that community is going to be eating, none of you are gonna have a very good time. It's important to do some clear-eyed menu planning before you hop in your car. "A word of advice here isn't to steer clear of a particular food but more so to choose wisely depending on your party," says John McLemore. "As an example, should you do wet wings or ribs versus dry wings or ribs? These kinds of choices can be the difference in how messy a meal is, how difficult it can be on you to prepare and cook, and then the experience for your guests!"
A good starting point is to think about your personal tailgating style and what your friends will like, and then tailor your menu accordingly. John McLemore Jr. suggests thinking about whether you're going for finger foods and appetizers, or a full meal vibe. "If you are doing appetizers and finger foods, then dips and things like wings and smoked sausage is great," says McLemore Jr., highlighting these eternal crowd pleasers. If you're opting for a full meal, pulled pork with a side of mac and cheese is guaranteed to put smiles on faces.
3. Mistake: Not giving yourself enough space
Taking up space at a tailgate isn't just so you can show everyone that you're the best grill master in town — it's also so that you have ample room to lay out everything you need. Not giving yourself enough space to prepare food and lay everything out is something Steven Ross flags as a mistake. If you're constantly having to fish around in bags or your trunk to grab things, or you're having to balance serving bowls on precarious surfaces, your food may not make it to your friends' mouths.
The key is to grab a table. "Make sure to bring an extra folding table so you can lay out a cutting board, or bowls in preparation for the event," says Ross. "Keeping your preparation table and serving table will ensure that you keep raw and cooked food separate." A good way to do this is to set up a table on either side of your grill, with your trunk within easy reach. That way, you can grab anything you need quickly, and have everything in your line of vision.
4. Mistake: Failing to think about where you're grilling
The nature of a tailgate is that you can do it anywhere. Having said this, you still need to think about where you're putting your grill. A common misconception is that grills can't be too close to vehicles, which is something that John McLemore calms fears about. "Keeping a grill or smoker away from a vehicle isn't something we normally worry about, but keeping a hot grill in the right area and away from kids is definitely important," he says.
Make sure you find yourself a space away from any obstructions, with the proper safety equipment nearby. "We recommend grilling outside of tailgating tents and using grill gloves," says Dustin Green. Ensure that no little ones can inadvertently get close to the grill, and that you have any cooking utensils you need on a tray or table next to you, so you don't have to leave the area. Finally, check whether your grill game will actually be allowed. "I also suggest doing some research ahead of game day to find out what fuel types are allowed at the facility where you are tailgating," says Green.
5. Mistake: Not preparing in advance
A lack of proper preparation will kill your grilling experience. "My top tip is to plan ahead and be organized," says Dustin Green. "Make a list of the number of people you'll be cooking for, any food restrictions, your menu, and a master list of accessories, food, and supplies," Green recommends. Green mentions that you should also take stock of your grilling equipment, and you shouldn't forget about your safety equipment either. "Bring disposable gloves to handle raw meat to avoid cross-contamination," says Steven Ross, who also points out that you'll need extra pairs of gloves for handling spicy foods.
If this sounds like a lot of work, it's important to remember that tailgating is meant to be a good time. "Plan out your day to have fun. You are there for an event, to talk and socialize with friends and family, don't overburden yourself with too much," states Ross. Plus, don't forget that your preparation needs to extend to your food itself. "We normally prep all the meats the night before so ensure the day doesn't get away from you," says John McLemore. "Tailgates are so much fun, but are also jam-packed days." McLemore advises that you stay aware of when food needs to be done in order to not miss the big game.
6. Mistake: Leaving your grill unattended
Walking away from a hot grill is one of the biggest mistakes you can make at a tailgate. It's easy to do this without thinking about it — maybe you need a fresh drink, or have to run to the bathroom — but doing so is both a food and safety risk. "You don't want to overcook your food and get distracted," says John McLemore Jr., who also points out that "an unattended hot grill could hurt someone" if it isn't monitored.
That safety risk doesn't just come from people potentially touching the hot grill. When your food cooks on a grill, its juices can drip down through the grate, causing flare-ups. In the worst-case scenario, this can cause a grill fire, which may cause serious harm to anyone nearby. It's therefore wise to stay glued to your grill while things are cooking, to manage any potential risks as they arise. Assembling all of your equipment, snacks, and drinks you might want while cooking will reduce your need to leave your food unattended.
7. Mistake: Not bringing the right grill
With the right mindset, virtually anywhere can be a good spot for a tailgate. However, you're going to need to make sure you bring the right grill. Trying to pack your huge backyard grill into the back of your car, then set it up outside a football stadium is a recipe for disaster, and will lead to you losing valuable cooking time.
The solution is to travel light. "A portable grill is a tailgating game-changer," says Dustin Green, who recommends opting for foldable gas grills or even a portable griddle. Steven Ross, meanwhile, advises that you go for charcoal. "A charcoal grill is probably the easiest to transport. A quality charcoal grill will hold temperature well and is easy to know where your temperature zones for cooking are," says Ross. He also points out that charcoal grills are incredibly versatile, and can be used as steamers, smokers, and slow cookers. They also have the capacity to sear your food at high heats.
8. Mistake: Forgetting that your grill needs to be level
You've likely figured out the best grilling spot in your backyard, and positioned your grill on a nice, flat surface, right? Well, why wouldn't you do the same when you're tailgating? Unfortunately, way too many people forget to assess the flatness of the surface you place your grill on, and this can result in your food slipping off and potential injury. "Ideally you don't want to set up a hot grill in uneven spots, especially when you need to open and close the lid a lot," warns John McLemore. "It is not a good practice to be re-leveling your grill, so our safety tip is to not cook in an area that requires you to have to do this — just find a safe flat area."
Having said this, you may well end up in a situation where the ground behind you is a little bumpy, or you've popped your grill down in an uneven area without thinking about it. If this happens, it's good to be prepared. "To keep your grill level, you can use a wood or flexible plastic shim like Wobble Wedges (restaurants use them to level their tables)," states Dustin Green. "You can get them at a hardware store, or online retailer like Amazon."
9. Mistake: Avoiding using frozen meat
Just because tailgates are pretty casual affairs, that doesn't mean we don't want to bring our best food to the table. One mistake people often make, though, is overspending on fresh meat when they could be using frozen cuts that are just as good. "While fresh wings are always best, stocking up on frozen wings helps the pocketbook," explains Steven Ross. Frozen wings cook as well as fresh ones, take on flavors and marinades just as well, and can be stored for much longer than the fresh version — so they're great if you're planning a good few weeks in advance.
Crucially, though, you'll want to make sure they aren't still frozen on the big day. "As much as possible, properly thaw meat before the tailgate," states Ross. "This is a great time to marinate any products the night before to impart flavor." Just make sure your meat is fully thawed before you put it in its marinade, because if it's still solid, it may not soak up the flavors as well. If you want, you can also mix your meat with its marinade in advance, and then keep your marinated meat frozen until the night before the tailgate. Start with fresh cuts if you're doing this, though.
10. Mistake: Trying to do too much — and doing it too late
Guys, look. We get it. No one wants to turn up to a tailgate and underdeliver — if you've said you're gonna cook, you're gonna cook, darn it! However, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is jumping in with both feet and overextending on your promise. "When it comes to tailgating, it's best not to overwhelm yourself," warns Dustin Green. Do this, and it's a surefire way to disappoint everyone (yourself included).
It's best to take a minimalist, yet thorough approach to tailgating, Green states. "Keep the menu simple and do most of the prep at home. By making a list and pre-planning, you'll significantly reduce the chances of forgetting anything and increase the likelihood of hosting a stress-free, crowd-pleasing tailgate," he advises. It's also vital to remember to do all of this well in advance, not in a hurry on the day of the party. You want to avoid "starting too late in the morning and not having food ready for your guests and missing the big game," adds John McLemore Jr.
11. Mistake: Forgetting to keep your meat warm in transit
It's weirdly easy to forget how little access you have to standard kitchen equipment at a tailgate. When you're parked up in a stadium lot, you won't be able to pop your precooked meat in the microwave or oven to warm it up. Although you can reheat meat by popping it back on the grill, this can increase the risk of overcooking, so you really want to try to keep it warm before you get there. Luckily, for big cuts of meat, this can be as simple as wrapping them in some aluminum foil and then putting them in an insulated container.
Reheating meat is even trickier if you're serving a meat dish that's been cooked in a sauce, as you can't just throw it on the grill to warm it. Luckily, Steven Ross has the answer. "Consider taking hot water and pouring it into a cooler for a few minutes before dumping it out and adding the dish with hot food, this will work to keep the dish hot while driving," he says. The sauce will help the dish retain heat, while the cooler provides insulation.
12. Mistake: Packing away your stuff too early
It's never fun to go home after a tailgate, and we can understand why you might just want to get everything in the car as quickly as possible and drive off. Packing your grill away too briskly, though, can be a recipe for disaster. "Be sure to cool the grill properly before putting it away and storing it," says Dustin Green. If you don't, you risk burning your hands or leaving unsightly char marks in the trunk of your car.
On top of this, you'll also want to make sure that you're packing your stuff away in a conscientious manner. "If you use charcoal, make sure to dispose of the used coals according to the rules of the lot or facility where you are tailgating," advises Green. "If you are unsure of the rules, bring a small empty steel garbage can with a lid." It's also a good idea to bring a dustpan and broom, some spare garbage bags, and some cleaning spray to wipe down any of your tables.
13. Mistake: Not considering the safety of your meat
Most people know the risks of leaving meat out for too long on a hot day — but when you're at a tailgate, you've had a few beers, and you're catching up with old friends, it can be surprisingly easy to do. Well, do so at your own peril, folks. "Ensure food does not sit out for too long or in the sun, whether that's the raw food or cooked food — because we all know that tailgates can be active, fun times and possibly distract you!" says John McLemore. If you do so, you run the risk of your food becoming inedible and dangerous, with bacteria and toxins forming in as little as one hour in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
The best way to avoid this is by planning ahead. Grab yourself several coolers and pack some ice packs inside them, and then divide your food into each one, being careful to avoid cross-contamination. This will keep your meat cool both on the drive over to the tailgate, and until you're ready to cook it. Try to avoid buying and cooking too much food, too, as you'll end up with leftovers that you might be tempted to save.
14. Mistake: Forgetting that you should cook some things in advance
Tailgates are all about that live cooking experience, but they're also about making your life as easy as possible. So, don't forget that you can, and often should, be making things in advance and bringing them along with you. "Anything longer than an hour cook time should be cooked ahead of time," says Steven Ross. By doing this, you not only free up space on your grill for other things, but you ensure that it's cooked properly.
Don't forget, too, that cooking things in advance doesn't mean that you have to serve it cold or lukewarm. You can always use your grill to give it that finishing touch. Try flexing your muscles with some brand-new cooking techniques. "Sous vide is growing in popularity, so cooking the product before allows for a quick finish at the tailgate." Sous vide is a great method for cheaper cuts, and after you can grill them for an awesome sear, creating a combination of tenderly cooked meat and deep flavor.