The 3-Ingredient Italian Cocktail That's So Pretty You'll Almost Be Sad To Drink It

Are you looking for a new favorite cocktail to add to your celebration rotation? The Angelo Azzurro, or Blue Angel, is an Italian cocktail with a breathtaking blue color and serious retro flair. It was created in 1980 in Rome by a bartender named Giovanni "Mammina" Pepè to celebrate the opening of an LGBTQ+ club named L'Angelo Azzurro. Mammina may have been inspired by the vibrant blue paint of the nascent hot spot, or he might have taken his inspiration from the crystalline waters of the Italian coastline. Either way, this is a gorgeous drink.

The Angelo Azzurro had its heyday in Italian dance clubs throughout the 1990s. It gained prominence for having an alcoholic kick like a mule, with its strong citrusy bitterness disguising great potency. It may be tenuously connected to the Blue Lagoon, a similarly electric blue cocktail with a simple ingredient list and a vintage run of popularity (although the Blue Lagoon was hot in the 1970s). In any case, everything old is new again, and it's time to roll out the Angelo Azzurro once more.

The Angelo Azzurro is ripe for a renaissance because not only does it taste great, but it is so gorgeous that it begs for Insta snaps and TikTok reels to be created in its honor. Perhaps most compellingly, it has only three ingredients and couldn't be easier to whip up in time for your next party.