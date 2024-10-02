Key Questions To Ask Your Guests When Planning A Party At A Restaurant

This is probably the most challenging part of being the host of any party. You need to ensure your guests are fed. It is a dinner party, after all. Zack Bush, co-owner of both Taquerias El Mexicano and Mad Room Hospitality in Miami, says it pointedly: "It's essential to ask if anyone has allergies or dietary restrictions." He suggests you inform the restaurant staff upfront to ensure everyone's meal remains satisfying and safe.

But even if none of your guests need special accommodations for their food, it's still beneficial to consider your party's needs in advance. Large parties can seriously jam up the kitchen, meaning it takes longer to get your food, and everyone may not get it at the same time. That's especially true if there are a lot of special orders or long-cooking options.

That's why Adam Perhosky, director of sales and events at American Social Bar & Kitchen, suggests the whole party look at the menu ahead of time. You can even set a fixed menu that meets all your needs if necessary. Perhosky notes, "Gathering as much information as possible in advance helps us execute the meal more efficiently and ensures a smoother dining experience for everyone."

When all is said and done, the restaurant is there to execute your evening for you; you just need to ask the right questions. That said, if your sarcastic Uncle Roger shows up drunk, late, and politically or religiously chatty, that one's still on you to work out.