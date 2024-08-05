Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs If You're Hosting A Dinner Party
If the idea of hosting a dinner party fills you with a certain amount of anxiety, you're not alone. It can be incredibly stressful, worrying about balancing all the elements that lead to a perfect dinner party. While that worry is understandable, it's important not to become so preoccupied with perfection that you're not enjoying yourself.
Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, esteemed Swann School partner and etiquette expert, shared with Daily Meal what mistakes dinner party hosts should look for. She shared an invaluable perspective: "Do not expect perfection, be flexible with expectations and give yourself grace," she told us. "You'll have a plan and a vision; however your guests are not privy to your plans, [so] modify as needed."
That goes a long way in taking some of the pressure off, doesn't it? What might not be ideal in your eyes can still be pretty perfect from your guest's perspective, and being able to go with the flow is priceless. And Tyson says that's more important than it might seem. "After all, the host sets the tone for the event; you don't want to give off vibes signaling that you are stressed," she said, adding, "It is the job of the host to ensure that each guest feels comfortable and welcome."
Tyson shared a few other ways to prepare for some of the most challenging moments of the evening and prevent potentially awkward situations before they happen. After all, just because you're the host doesn't mean you should spend the entire evening worrying.
Make sure there's something for everyone at dinner
There's definitely a time and a place for ordering a stack of pizzas and inviting everyone to help themselves, but a dinner party isn't it. There is a wide variety of healthy, simple, and impressive dinner party dishes out there, and that variety is important. "Take dietary restrictions into consideration," Nikesha Tannehill Tyson stresses. "If you have guests with dietary restrictions or preferences (vegetarian, gluten-free, pescatarian, or allergies), ensure there are options your guests can enjoy without feeling limited."
That's something that she has personal experience with. She told us that as her husband is a pescatarian, they often attend dinner parties and events where no options are suitable for him. It was such a common occurrence that they have a meal before they go out to events, and that's incredibly disappointing. Serving a meal that leaves some folks hungry is a sure way to make those guests feel left out, overlooked, and uncomfortable.
Fortunately, there's an easy way for hosts to avoid this situation completely. "When planning the event, be sure to reach out to guests to ask, 'Are there any dietary restrictions I should be aware of?' or place a statement on the invitation, 'If you have dietary restrictions, please let me know by (date) for meal planning.'" Simple, straightforward, and it'll guarantee that no one will feel left out when dinner is served.
Tyson has some elegant solutions for bringing the evening to an end
Anyone who's ever hosted a party — dinner or otherwise — knows that feeling when the evening starts to wind down, people start to file out, and some inevitably stay. Is there a graceful, elegant way to wrap things up? Absolutely, and Nikesha Tannehill Tyson says there are a few things you can do. "My recommendations: If the lights have been dimmed, turn the lights up; if there is music playing, lower the volume to get everyone's attention; thank everyone for coming."
Easy, right? She has a pretty ingenious alternate suggestion if that doesn't work: "Another way to end the evening is to commemorate the evening with a group picture and then thank them for a lovely evening. This creates a natural and polite way of saying goodbye rather than relying on yawning ... or even beginning to tidy up."
Tyson says that cleaning — aside from wiping up spills or clearing dishes — is a major faux pas and should be reserved for after everyone's left. She also says that you should never feel uncomfortable bringing the evening to an end. After all, guests know and appreciate the work that went into the evening. There's one more thing to consider, and that's the surprising fact that Mondays are the best day for a dinner party. Why? Not only does that give you the weekend for prep, but it's a brilliant beginning-of-the-week break for your guests, and they'll be willing to naturally wrap things up early.