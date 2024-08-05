Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs If You're Hosting A Dinner Party

If the idea of hosting a dinner party fills you with a certain amount of anxiety, you're not alone. It can be incredibly stressful, worrying about balancing all the elements that lead to a perfect dinner party. While that worry is understandable, it's important not to become so preoccupied with perfection that you're not enjoying yourself.

Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, esteemed Swann School partner and etiquette expert, shared with Daily Meal what mistakes dinner party hosts should look for. She shared an invaluable perspective: "Do not expect perfection, be flexible with expectations and give yourself grace," she told us. "You'll have a plan and a vision; however your guests are not privy to your plans, [so] modify as needed."

That goes a long way in taking some of the pressure off, doesn't it? What might not be ideal in your eyes can still be pretty perfect from your guest's perspective, and being able to go with the flow is priceless. And Tyson says that's more important than it might seem. "After all, the host sets the tone for the event; you don't want to give off vibes signaling that you are stressed," she said, adding, "It is the job of the host to ensure that each guest feels comfortable and welcome."

Tyson shared a few other ways to prepare for some of the most challenging moments of the evening and prevent potentially awkward situations before they happen. After all, just because you're the host doesn't mean you should spend the entire evening worrying.