The Hard Tea Brand That Is Mediocre At Best

The first major problem with the hard tea lineup from Lipton is that the types we tried are lacking in flavor. Unlike the company's simple tea bags, the hard iced teas don't have the same nuance to their taste. In fact, they don't have much aroma, either. That means that you won't pick up on subtle tasting notes like you might in a cup of basic (but perfect) iced tea.

Unfortunately, this doesn't change when you switch up the flavors. In Lipton's Hard Iced Tea Lemon variety, you'll find the fruit isn't as pronounced as you might like. Rather than getting strong sour notes on your tongue, you'll just wind up with a vague citrus taste that alludes to lemon and leaves you wanting more. This same problem is prominent in the Citrus Green Tea version, although that option does have a bit more balance.

On top of that, some people report that they're cloyingly sweet. This not only drowns out the taste of the tea itself but can also cover up the booze and drowns out the whole adult feel of the beverage.