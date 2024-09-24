Trader Joe's New Cinnamon Sugar Cashews Are The Perfect Fall Snack
Autumn is the time for cozy snacking and fall flavors: apple cobbler, cider donuts, and, of course, pumpkin spice everything. But if you're getting tired of the same snacking options, head to Trader Joe's. The grocer is known for its seasonal and unique snacks. Who can forget Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps or Enchanted Jangle trail mix? Now, it's the store's newest fall treat, Cinnamon Sugar Cashews with Honey & Brown Sugar, that's on the menu as part of its fall offerings.
Cinnamon and sugar are a classic combination, and the addition of chewy cashews makes this a delicious nosh reminiscent of honey-roasted peanuts or caramelized pecans. The nuts are slightly salty and balance the sweetness of the honey and sugar. It's like turning leaves, hayrides, and chilly mornings all rolled into one. You might just go nuts for this new craveable fall treat.
The Cinnamon Sugar Cashews with Honey & Brown Sugar cost $4.99 and come in a 10-ounce can. But it's only available for a limited time, so don't wait!
Perfect pairings for cinnamon sugar cashews
Trader Joe's has several other interesting fall offerings, such as maple butter and fall-leaf-colored tortilla chips. If you're feeling frisky, you may even want to try the Pumpkin Spice Chardonnay in select stores. Who knows? It could be the perfect complement for the Cinnamon Sugar Cashews you'll add to your next charcuterie board.
Trader Joe's suggests serving its cashews with cheese and its Toscano Cheese with Cinnamon and Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps. You can try adding the cashews to spice up boring granola and add a whole new kick of sweet, nutty flavor to your breakfast table. This fall treat is so good it may just make it onto our next list of the best Trader Joe's snacks.
Fall is when friends and family get together for dinners or just to watch the big game on a Sunday afternoon. Giving a can of specialty nuts like these from Trader Joe's as a hostess gift will ensure you'll be invited back. Just make sure you don't eat them on the way there.