Trader Joe's New Cinnamon Sugar Cashews Are The Perfect Fall Snack

Autumn is the time for cozy snacking and fall flavors: apple cobbler, cider donuts, and, of course, pumpkin spice everything. But if you're getting tired of the same snacking options, head to Trader Joe's. The grocer is known for its seasonal and unique snacks. Who can forget Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps or Enchanted Jangle trail mix? Now, it's the store's newest fall treat, Cinnamon Sugar Cashews with Honey & Brown Sugar, that's on the menu as part of its fall offerings.

Cinnamon and sugar are a classic combination, and the addition of chewy cashews makes this a delicious nosh reminiscent of honey-roasted peanuts or caramelized pecans. The nuts are slightly salty and balance the sweetness of the honey and sugar. It's like turning leaves, hayrides, and chilly mornings all rolled into one. You might just go nuts for this new craveable fall treat.

The Cinnamon Sugar Cashews with Honey & Brown Sugar cost $4.99 and come in a 10-ounce can. But it's only available for a limited time, so don't wait!