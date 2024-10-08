The Hard Iced Tea Brand That's Leagues Above The Rest

On a warm day, there's nothing like a refreshing glass of iced tea to cool you down and get you in your groove. But rather than sticking to a plain version, why not jazz it up and turn your iced tea into a spiked treat? This kind of drink has a fairly low alcohol percentage, making it a great beverage for sipping on in the afternoon. Plus, they're packed with all the herbal or citrus flavors of your favorite brews.

Now, while it's easy enough to make spiked iced tea yourself, there are several companies out there that make a pretty good hard iced tea so you don't have to do the work. Twisted Tea, for instance, is a well-known choice, or you could go with Lipton's first-ever alcohol iced tea. If you're after something that will really knock your socks off in terms of taste and quality, however, we tasted and ranked 17 brands of hard tea and found one that rules the roost — 2 Hoots.