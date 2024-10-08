The Hard Iced Tea Brand That's Leagues Above The Rest
On a warm day, there's nothing like a refreshing glass of iced tea to cool you down and get you in your groove. But rather than sticking to a plain version, why not jazz it up and turn your iced tea into a spiked treat? This kind of drink has a fairly low alcohol percentage, making it a great beverage for sipping on in the afternoon. Plus, they're packed with all the herbal or citrus flavors of your favorite brews.
Now, while it's easy enough to make spiked iced tea yourself, there are several companies out there that make a pretty good hard iced tea so you don't have to do the work. Twisted Tea, for instance, is a well-known choice, or you could go with Lipton's first-ever alcohol iced tea. If you're after something that will really knock your socks off in terms of taste and quality, however, we tasted and ranked 17 brands of hard tea and found one that rules the roost — 2 Hoots.
What does 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea taste like?
While some spiked tea brands offer a myriad of flavors, 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea has just two classic offerings — Original and Half & Half. You can also find the original flavor in a zero-sugar option if you prefer. However, no matter which you choose you'll be in for a treat.
The 2 Hoots Original is made of strong, brewed tea, letting the tannins and earthy notes in the beverage shine through despite the addition of the booze. You'll also notice a refreshing citrus touch that's easily detectable in the beverage. Better yet, although you can pick up on the alcohol, the tea isn't overpoweringly boozy and it's not particularly sweet, either.
If you go for the Half & Half flavor, you'll get a similar flavor punch. This option uses half-brewed tea and half lemonade made from sustainable cold-pressed fruit. The lemonade lends a sweeter flavor and a richer citrus taste that works perfectly against the strength of the brewed tea.
The nutritional breakdown of 2 Hoots
In terms of nutrition, you'll be happy to know that 2 Hoots goes above and beyond by ensuring its teas are gluten-free. They also have zero added sugar, which means you get a beverage that lets the complexity shine through without drowning out the flavors in unnecessary sweetness. In terms of alcohol percentage, these cans contain 5% ABV. They're vodka-based, using a neutral alcohol that lets the flavors of the tea and lemons shine through for a perfectly balanced beverage.
Additionally, thanks to the lack of added sugars and other unwanted ingredients, these teas only clock in at 100 calories. That's right around the same content as a White Claw or a hard seltzer. The ingredients list is also quite short, made up of just water, vodka, sugar, black brewed tea, and concentrated lemon juice. You'll also find preservatives in the drink, including potassium sorbate and citric acid, but these don't detract from the drink's flavor.
So the next time you're craving a refreshing adult beverage, pick up a can of 2 Hoots. You won't regret it, no matter which of their two flavors you choose.