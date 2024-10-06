The British Cookie That Adds Extra Crunch To Your Chocolate Cake

As alluded to above, one of the queen's favorite desserts (if not her absolute favorite) was a no-bake cake made with butter, dark chocolate, sugar, one egg, and McVitie's biscuits broken up into almond-size pieces and folded into the batter. If you want to recreate this at home, here's a vital tip: The batter is poured into a round cake ring and refrigerated for at least three hours. According to former Royal Chef Darren McGrady, it is best served right out of the refrigerator.

Another no-bake option — but one requiring a little more work than the royal recipe — is a multi-layered chocolate cake made up of thin layers of biscuits, cream cheese filling, and chocolate frosting. If you want to put your own spin on the biscuit cake, try using the cookies between layers in a baked cake or use the cookies as a base, giving you a little bit of crunch in that last bite. If you like the idea of disbursing the cookies inside the cake but don't want as much crunch, use fewer biscuits — or soak the biscuits in milk for a few seconds before adding them to the layer or breaking them apart.

McVitie's is one of several brands of Rich Tea biscuits, including those from British stores like Marks & Spencer and Tesco. Several are available at Amazon and World Market and in the international food section of some U.S. supermarkets. But if they'll help you make a chocolate cake that's fit for a royal, perhaps they're worth a quick trip to the U.K.