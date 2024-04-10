Prince William's Groom's Cake Was A Sweet Ode To Queen Elizabeth II

It's been more than a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey, but thanks to the internet, the details of the ceremony are as fresh as this morning's beans and mash. There was Kate's handcrafted lace gown, the traditional Welsh gold ring gifted from Queen Elizabeth II, and a balcony kiss at Buckingham Palace witnessed by a sea of flag-waving Brits. Most importantly, there was a royal chocolate biscuit cake, which Prince William chose as his groom's cake in honor of his grandmother. (It also happened to be his favorite childhood treat.)

"The Queen's been eating chocolate biscuit cake for years," Chef Darren McGrady said on his YouTube channel. McGrady cooked for various members of the royal family for 15 years. Once, after forgetting to send the Queen enough of the cake to last a weekend stay at Windsor Castle, the chef took a train to the secondary royal residence to hand-deliver it to Her Majesty. So, what makes this monarch-approved treat so special?