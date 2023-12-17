14 Secret Ingredients That Will Take Chocolate Cake To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything more delicious than a good chocolate cake? We don't think so. Chocolate cake is probably the ultimate dessert, an after-dinner treat beloved by pretty much everyone. Although it feels as though it's been around forever, printed recipes for it didn't start appearing until the middle of the 19th century, with instructions indicating that pieces of whole chocolate were to be mixed into a regular cake batter to give it added richness and flavor. Nowadays, though, the cake gets its chocolatey goodness from the addition of cocoa powder, which not only creates its deep flavor and color but may also have an effect on mood and generate positive feelings, according to a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. No wonder people love it so much!

Virtually anyone can make a chocolate cake, thanks to most recipes requiring little more than self-raising flour, baking powder, eggs, butter, sugar, and — of course — some form of chocolate. However, we wanted to dig a little deeper. As it turns out, there are loads of ways that you can give your chocolate cake a sly boost of flavor, add extra taste dimensions, or improve its texture. Usually, all it takes is a secret ingredient. ‌