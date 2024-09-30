You've Been Cleaning Your Burr Coffee Grinder All Wrong

Grinding your coffee beans allows you to brew the perfect cup of joe at home. Between a burr and a blade coffee grinder, a burr coffee grinder is considered the gold standard because it delivers uniform grounds for optimal flavor and can be adjusted depending on whether you're making espresso or steeping cold brew coffee. Cleaning the grinder properly, though, is key to ensuring it works efficiently for years to come and that you always get delicious results.

Generally, a burr grinder has more parts than a blade grinder, so the cleaning process is slightly more complicated. The best time to clean is when you've run out of beans in the hopper, then you can just run the grinder briefly to empty the burrs of any remaining beans. Always unplug the appliance, then remove the hopper, any parts that block access to the burrs, and then the burrs. You may need a screwdriver.

Use a grinder brush or a soft toothbrush on the upper and lower burr tines, being sure to get into the crevices to remove all the leftover coffee grounds and powder. You should wipe down the grounds chute with a soft cloth or cotton swab, too. When that's done, reassemble the burrs and other parts you removed. Finally, clean the hopper, grounds bin, and lids: A simple hand-wash with warm, soapy water does the trick. Then, completely dry these parts before you reattach them.