You've Been Cleaning Your Burr Coffee Grinder All Wrong
Grinding your coffee beans allows you to brew the perfect cup of joe at home. Between a burr and a blade coffee grinder, a burr coffee grinder is considered the gold standard because it delivers uniform grounds for optimal flavor and can be adjusted depending on whether you're making espresso or steeping cold brew coffee. Cleaning the grinder properly, though, is key to ensuring it works efficiently for years to come and that you always get delicious results.
Generally, a burr grinder has more parts than a blade grinder, so the cleaning process is slightly more complicated. The best time to clean is when you've run out of beans in the hopper, then you can just run the grinder briefly to empty the burrs of any remaining beans. Always unplug the appliance, then remove the hopper, any parts that block access to the burrs, and then the burrs. You may need a screwdriver.
Use a grinder brush or a soft toothbrush on the upper and lower burr tines, being sure to get into the crevices to remove all the leftover coffee grounds and powder. You should wipe down the grounds chute with a soft cloth or cotton swab, too. When that's done, reassemble the burrs and other parts you removed. Finally, clean the hopper, grounds bin, and lids: A simple hand-wash with warm, soapy water does the trick. Then, completely dry these parts before you reattach them.
Tips to keep in mind and frequency of cleaning a burr coffee grinder
Now that you know how to clean a burr coffee grinder correctly, you can utilize a few other tips to ensure that your appliance stays in tip-top condition. Most importantly, avoid getting water in the grind chamber and on the burrs. Introducing moisture risks the development of corrosion or rust. If you're having trouble getting coffee bean debris out of hard-to-reach areas, use a toothpick to loosen it. You can even use a keyboard air blower, compressed air, or vacuum cleaner with a hose attachment to remove remaining particles.
You can also use specialized cleaning tablets to regularly clean your burr grinder. Coffee bean oils can build up and sour over time, contaminating your grounds and brews. Grinding these tablets through the burrs helps remove those oils without much effort. It's recommended that you grind some spare coffee beans afterward so that no particles other than coffee beans end up in your brews. You should be cleaning your burr grinder once a week if you use it daily. You can wait longer between cleanings if you use it less frequently: bimonthly or monthly.