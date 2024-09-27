It's So Easy To Turn Hot Dog Buns Into Delicious Long John Donuts

Okay, okay, a hot dog bun isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to D.I.Y. donut material. They are, of course, typically intended for savory dining-related purposes (read: hot dogs, for one) — not as the base ingredient for a sweet dessert. But in our defense, they're the right shape and have a convenient center split to hold filling.

More importantly, brioche hot dog buns exist. Brioche is an eggy, buttery traditionally French bread and usually involves a multi-day baking process — but you can find ready-made brioche hot dog buns at Aldi's, Trader Joe's, and Safeway, to name a few. They're sweeter than typical hot dog buns, and after popping them in your air fryer for a few minutes to toast, you could totally convince someone that a flaky bite of one is from a real donut.

Next, the world of decorating hot dog bun Long Johns is your oyster. You could go with whipped cream and/or strawberry jam for the filling, or a powdered sugar combo for your donut's exterior. You could also pull out your Nutella, cookie butter, or a tangy acidic lemon curd (for filling, or icing, or both), or embrace the fall spirit with an apple caramel donut filling. As for the leftover hot dog buns — well, this recipe for hot dog bun French toast bites is calling their name.