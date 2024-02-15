Don't Toss Out Leftover Hot Dog Buns. Make French Toast Instead
One of the best ways to start your day is with the exquisite flavors of French toast — a breakfast option that perfectly combines sweetness and comfort. The enchanting blend of sugar, cinnamon, and the warmth of fluffy bread makes French toast a go-to choice for those seeking both texture and flavor in their morning meal. Let's not forget the finishing touch of syrup, which not only ties everything together but introduces its own delightful variety of flavors and thickness. While many opt for the usual white bread slices, there's always room for exploration. Brioche, sourdough, French bread, and challah could each be considered the best bread for French toast, but an unexpected contender has emerged: hot dog buns.
Before dismissing this idea, consider the unique twist these buns can bring to your French toast. The next time you have some hot dog buns left over or that have gotten a bit stale, don't toss them out. Instead, use this bread to make a new delicious type of French toast. Just make sure to use unsliced hot dog buns for the best results.
Using hot dog buns for French toast
You'll find this process is very similar to making the French toast you're accustomed to having for breakfast. However, there are a few adjustments you'll need to make when using hot dog buns. TikTok baker Fitwaffle put out a video showing the perfect way to do this by first slicing your hot dog bun into quarters. Each slice will look more or less like a little slice of bread. The next steps you should be familiar with: Whisks two eggs, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Next, dip each slice of hot dog bun bread into the mix, toast each side, then throw on the cinnamon and sugar. This has got to be one of the most delicious and clever ideas since sliced bread — or since hot dog bun bread.
@fitwaffle
Hot dog bun French toast #frenchtoast #breakfast #brunch #hotdog #food
Users on TikTok who have come across the video love this idea. "Literally had [hot dogs] last night and have so many rolls left, making this right now," exclaimed one excited user. "Just tried this, my teen loved it I'm cool for a few minutes," another proudly said. While you may end up loving this meal, there's one more thing you'll need to think about, and that is: How can you make this French toast even better?
Different ways to make your French toast with hot dog buns
When enhancing your French toast with syrup, introducing a variety of flavors and textures adds excitement to your morning breakfast. Like many traditional French toast variations, consider experimenting with your toppings. If you're open to preparing some of your French toast the night before, incorporate delightful nutmeg for a satisfying crunch and an earthy, sweet undertone. The result is a delightful ensemble of warm, nutty bread slices infused with cinnamon and sugar spices. Continuing with the overnight approach, you can enhance your dish by adding fruits such as blueberries or peaches, either combined with nutmeg or served as separate accompaniments.
For those who enjoy the essence of s'mores, here's a unique twist to try: After dipping your bread into the egg mixture, coat it with crushed graham crackers before placing it in the pan. Repeat this process with two slices. Once they've been heated in the pan, layer marshmallows and chocolate morsels in between and finish it off with a chocolate drizzle on top. Experience the delightful blend of gooey marshmallows, slightly melted and mingled with chocolate morsels, creating a filling that transforms each bite of your graham cracker-covered hot dog bread into a taste reminiscent of s'mores.