Don't Toss Out Leftover Hot Dog Buns. Make French Toast Instead

You'll find this process is very similar to making the French toast you're accustomed to having for breakfast. However, there are a few adjustments you'll need to make when using hot dog buns. TikTok baker Fitwaffle put out a video showing the perfect way to do this by first slicing your hot dog bun into quarters. Each slice will look more or less like a little slice of bread. The next steps you should be familiar with: Whisks two eggs, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Next, dip each slice of hot dog bun bread into the mix, toast each side, then throw on the cinnamon and sugar. This has got to be one of the most delicious and clever ideas since sliced bread — or since hot dog bun bread.

Users on TikTok who have come across the video love this idea. "Literally had [hot dogs] last night and have so many rolls left, making this right now," exclaimed one excited user. "Just tried this, my teen loved it I'm cool for a few minutes," another proudly said. While you may end up loving this meal, there's one more thing you'll need to think about, and that is: How can you make this French toast even better?