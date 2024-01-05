How To Bake Donuts If Frying Isn't Your Thing

Let's face it: Donuts are one of those bready treats that are easier to buy than make yourself. When you venture into the world of donut making, after all the measuring and mixing of ingredients, you may feel overwhelmed by the thought of frying these confections in hot oil. Yet, if you're committed to making delicious homemade donuts, you may want to consider baking over frying for added convenience.

Deep-frying, no matter the recipe, proves to take a considerable amount of oil and personal effort. On the other hand, baking these holed-out treats saves you the mess of frying while simultaneously granting you the freedom to create a somewhat lighter breakfast treat. Yet, in terms of preparation, what sets baked donuts apart from fried?

Most donut recipes call for a yeasted dough, so depending on whether you're making standard donuts or a thicker cake-like variety, you may or may not need to use additional leavening agents like baking powder and baking soda. Finding your ideal recipe will ultimately determine the overall texture of your baked donuts. Furthermore, having the right pans and following some essential tips will help you achieve evenly cooked donuts that don't fall short of flavor. Before revealing a few simple ways to streamline the process of making baked donuts at home, let's uncover some basic steps that will ensure tasty success every single time.