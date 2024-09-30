The Bizarre New York Ice Cream Law That's Somehow Real

Ice cream is something most of us love to enjoy in our own way, whether it's in a cone, cup, or a milkshake. There's really no right or wrong, but there is apparently one way which is illegal in New York. You may have already heard of a few weird food laws within the U.S., like not being allowed to eat fried chicken with a fork in Georgia, or only being allowed three sandwiches at a wake in Louisiana. Well, if you're eating an ice cream cone on a Sunday in New York, it's illegal to carry it in your back pocket.

It's hard to believe that this is a real law, and probably won't change the way you eat your ice cream, since not many of us would think to store it in our pockets. But still, it sparks a lot of questions, like why this law applies specifically to Sundays and back pockets only. Although the information out there is unclear, there are a few theories on how this law came to life.