Historically speaking, margarine has been butter's step-sister for quite some time. This ingredient was first invented in 1869 by Hippolyte Mèges-Mouries for those French workers who could not afford dairy-rich butter, and margarine was eaten by Napoleon III's armies during the Franco-Prussian war. That first iteration of this spread was made with beef tallow and churned milk. Other inventors later played with the first iteration of this product, but it wasn't until 1902 that vegetable oil became its main ingredient.

Still, this product was a bridge too far for many governments with it being classified with vices like alcohol and narcotics. In the United States, it was the first food the government regulated, taxing it heavily for its yellow color. The chaos spread quickly. Margarine producers were in direct competition with dairy farms that produced and sold butter and they were quick to get Congress to pass the 1886 Margarine Act which placed lots of tariffs and restrictions on margarine's production. Many spread disinformation about the product, even linking it to mental illness.

It wasn't until 1960 that the unfair and discriminatory taxes completely disappeared. Depending on how you look at it though, Delaware either still holds a grudge against this product and doesn't like it served with those morning pancakes, or the state likes to place a spotlight on eateries who are brave enough to serve it.